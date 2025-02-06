South Africa: IR Committee Encouraged By State of Readiness to Host the G20 Summit

document

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation received a briefing today from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) on South Africa's state of readiness for G20 presidency.

The committee was encouraged by the progress achieved in preparation for the G20 Summit and is satisfied that DIRCO has agreed to use the summit to deepen African unity in general and in the Southern African Development Community in particular, as part of building a better Africa and a better world.

Members of the committee urged the department to ensure that tangible legacy projects flow from the summit for the benefit of the ordinary people of South Africa. Members of the committee suggested that the summit should prioritise small, micro and medium enterprises, women and youth groupings and black-owned small businesses to tap into South Africa's efforts to achieve sustainable growth.

South Africa assumed the G20 Presidency on 1 December 2024 and will lead the bloc until 30 November 2025. It is the only African country that is a permanent member of the G20 and this is the first time in the G20's history that an African country will preside over this august bloc of developing and developed countries.

South Africa's G20 Presidency is also the last in the first full cycle of G20 presidencies, before the Presidency reverts to the United States in 2026. South Africa's Presidency aims to build on the successes of the past three presidencies led by the Global South (Indonesia-2022, India-2023 and Brazil-2024) and is an opportunity for South Africa to champion the aspirations of emerging economies.

South Africa's G20 Presidency seeks to address the three strategic priorities of the Government of National Unity's 7th Administration, namely: (1) To reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living; (2) To build a capable, ethical and developmental state, and (3) To drive inclusive growth and job creation.

The G20 promises significant economic benefits for South Africa, notably for the tourism, transport, restaurant, entertainment and hospitality industries, with global visibility in all nine provinces. There is significant opportunity for South African provinces and cities to promote their cultural, heritage, tourism and innovation, but also an opportunity to demonstrate South Africa's technological, industrial and commercial advances across various sectors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa International Organisations Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The department has invited the committee to join it in the planned outreach programmes to educate the people of South Africa about the importance of the G20. The committee Chairperson, Mr Supra Mahumapelo, accepted the invitation on behalf of the committee and added that such a programme fits well with the committee's planned people-centred approach to oversight on international relations.