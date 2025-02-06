Africa's Mining Future Takes Center Stage At Mining Indaba

Addis Ababa — Investing in African Mining Indaba 2025 officially kicked off today 3rd February 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Ethiopian Minister of Mines, Engineer Habtamu Tegegne is leading the country's delegation including Ethiopian private sector in mines at the conference, which officially commences at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Africa's mining future has taken center stage at this 2025 investing in African Mining Indaba, with discussions around sustainable practices and economic diversification being key topics of conversation.

Investing in African Mining Indaba is also committed to shape the trajectory and position the African mining sector as Africa's foremost sector, driving sustainable investment and fostering economic growth.

More than 300 exhibitors including Ethiopia and more than 1200 visitors are attending this mining indaba.

The main aim of this indaba is to stage for powerful discussions and collaboration, bringing industry leaders and policymakers together to drive meaningful change in Africa's mining industry.

It is also a day of insights, connections, and forward-thinking dialogue, promote African mining opportunities and to connect the opportunities with Investors and sector financials who can deal with mutual benefits and development.

Ethiopia is anticipated to use this opportunity to promote its untapped mineral resources. The Indaba will continue until 6th of February 2025.