Africa's Mining Future Takes Center Stage At Mining Indaba

3 February 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Investing in African Mining Indaba 2025 officially kicked off today 3rd February 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Ethiopian Minister of Mines, Engineer Habtamu Tegegne is leading the country's delegation including Ethiopian private sector in mines at the conference, which officially commences at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Africa's mining future has taken center stage at this 2025 investing in African Mining Indaba, with discussions around sustainable practices and economic diversification being key topics of conversation.

Investing in African Mining Indaba is also committed to shape the trajectory and position the African mining sector as Africa's foremost sector, driving sustainable investment and fostering economic growth.

More than 300 exhibitors including Ethiopia and more than 1200 visitors are attending this mining indaba.

The main aim of this indaba is to stage for powerful discussions and collaboration, bringing industry leaders and policymakers together to drive meaningful change in Africa's mining industry.

It is also a day of insights, connections, and forward-thinking dialogue, promote African mining opportunities and to connect the opportunities with Investors and sector financials who can deal with mutual benefits and development.

Ethiopia is anticipated to use this opportunity to promote its untapped mineral resources. The Indaba will continue until 6th of February 2025.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.