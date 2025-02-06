South Africa: Cosatu KZN Picket Outside KZN Premier's Office On SONA Day

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions(COSATU) in the province of KwaZulu Natal will stage a picket outside the KZN Premier's Office to demand a response to our memorandum submitted in October 2024.

On 7 October 2025, COSATU had a march in which memoranda with clear demands were submitted to government on behalf of the workers. The memoranda were accepted by MEC for COGTA Thulasizwe Buthelezi on behalf of the Premier of the province. National government was represented by Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Prof. Blade Nzimande, while the CCMA was represented by the Acting Regional Commissioner Nqobile Dube and Jwayelani Butcheries was represented by its senior management.

The memoranda were clear in terms time frames for responses, which was 14 Days from the date of handover, and as COSATU we have been knocking at the doors of government and the CCMA in vain for responses.

COSATU in the province has decided to use the Day of SONA to stage a Picket Demonstration in Pietermaritzburg outside Premier's Office in 300 Langalibalele Street, Moses Mabhida Building in Pietermaritzburg on 6 February from 10 am to 12 pm.

We are expecting the Premier and CCMA to address the picket on whether our demands have been prioritised as part of the their key projects, and what progress has been made.

Workers also deserve to be respect and prioritised!