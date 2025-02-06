South Africa: Committee On Health Briefed On PEPFAR Funding Withdrawal and Employment of Healthcare Professionals

document

The Portfolio Committee on Health received a comprehensive briefing from the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, regarding the recent withdrawal of funding from the United States President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

During the briefing, Minister Motsoaledi highlighted PEPFAR's critical role in supporting various health initiatives, stating that approximately 7.8 million South Africans are living with HIV/AIDS, the highest number globally. The Minister emphasised that PEPFAR funding has been instrumental in addressing the needs of the 27 high-burden districts, which were selected for support based on specific criteria.

During the discussions on the US withdrawal of PEPFAR funding, committee members had questions about the immediate and long-term implications of this decision. Members expressed concern that the suspension of funding could lead to significant disruptions in HIV prevention and treatment services, particularly in these 27 high-burden districts that rely heavily on PEPFAR support.

The committee also questioned the contingency plans that have been put in place for maintaining service delivery, the potential impact on patient care, and how the department intends to support the healthcare workforce affected by the funding cut.

The committee sought clarity on how the government plans to address the anticipated shortfall and the measures that will be put in place to ensure that those living with HIV continue to receive the care they need.

Committee members emphasised the need for South Africa to strengthen its sovereignty in health matters and reduce reliance on foreign funding. They also highlighted that the withdrawal of PEPFAR funding serves as a wake-up call for the country to develop sustainable healthcare solutions independent of external influences.

Members urged the Minister to prioritise local production of essential medications, such as antiretrovirals (ARV), and to explore innovative funding mechanisms that could support health initiatives without depending on foreign aid. Clarifying the situation regarding ARV treatment, the Minister reiterated that South Africa relies primarily on its own budget for ARVs, with approximately 90% of the medication being locally funded.

The briefing also covered issues related to the lack of employment for healthcare professionals, including doctors, with members expressing deep concern about the rising numbers of qualified healthcare professionals who are unable to find employment in the public sector. The committee questioned the long-term implications of this trend on the healthcare sector, noting that an adequate workforce is essential for delivering effective health services, especially in underserved areas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Committee members questioned the Minister about the current vacancy rates for medical positions and urged him to outline specific strategies for integrating newly qualified doctors into the healthcare system.

Suggestions made included the need for a streamlined recruitment process, the development of internship programmes that guarantee employment upon completion, and collaboration with provincial health departments to prioritise hiring in areas with the greatest need. The committee urged the Minister to explore strategies for absorbing newly qualified healthcare practitioners into the public healthcare system.