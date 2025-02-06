Sudan: Eastern Sudan Reactions to Calls for a Government Formation in RSF Controlled Areas

For the second time, voices in Sudan have risen to discuss forming a government in areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). While justifications for establishing such a government vary, opposition and support for the idea continue in eastern Sudan. Analysts debate whether this initiative will lead to the division of Sudan, echoing scenarios in Libya, Syria, and Yemen, or act as a conduit to foster a peaceful settlement to Sudan's near 22-month long war.

The proposal for a new government was included in the agenda of the pro-peace, civilian-led Taqaddum coalition last December in Entebbe, Uganda. According to attendees, the discussions revolved around the objectives and role such a government could play in mitigating the ongoing crisis under a legitimate, constitutional framework. A committee has been tasked to present its vision regarding the proposal.

A divided movement

Positions within Taqaddum towards the development of establishing an administration in the RSF-controlled areas, however, have diverged. The official Taqaddum spokesperson, Bakri al-Jak, said the proposal lacked consnesus during leadership meetings. "The official position [...] has always been, and remains, that the Coordination does not seek to form a government-in-exile or a parallel government," Al-Jak said.

However, Al-Hadi Idris, one of the two deputy heads of the coalition, released a separate statement rejecting Al-Jack's remarks, asserting that they do not represent the coalition's official position. "We also affirm that Taqaddum has not yet made any decision regarding the issue of forming a government, and this matter remains under discussion among all parties." Idris, the leader of the rebel Darfur Sudan Liberation Movement - Transitional Council (SLM-TC), claimed al-Jak's statement was "premature" and "Irresponsible" and did not reflect the collective will of the Taqaddum movement.

In a talk show last month, Mohammed Hassan Al-Ta'ayshi, a former member of the Sovereign Council, claims the army-controlled, de-facto government in Port Sudan is following the "closed-areas policies" reminiscent of colonial-era governance in Sudan. He accused factions within the current administration of deliberately fostering separatist sentiments and using recent policies such as the change in currency and alterations in the Sudanese national exam process to push for separation. "These actions make Sudan's division a matter of time."

For Al-Ta'ayishi, the government in RSF-controlled areas represents the sole opportunity to preserve Sudan's unity. "The government we'll form works for Sudan's unity from Halayeb and Shalateen to Umm Dukhun, advocating for the rights of citizens in RSF-controlled areas." He outlined the responsibilities of the proposed administration, including printing currency, reinstating judicial institutions, reopening airports and schools, and facilitating daily life for citizens in RSF-controlled regions. He stressed that this government is not a political escalation as others claim, and it would result from a comprehensive and clear political agreement with the RSF for the benefit of all Sudanese.

The RSF had previously set up local government structures, deemed "civil administrations" in early 2024 but these entities were largely rejected by citizenry, angry over the RSF's severe human rights violations. Nevertheless, the RSF proceeded with establishing such administrations in states like East, West, and South Darfur, Al-Jazeera, and the capital, Khartoum.

Local Rejection

Mukhtar Hussein, head of the Bani Amer and Habab Youth Union, firmly opposes the formation of a government in RSF-controlled areas, believing such a move would lead to separation. "Sudan will remain a unified state with defined borders. There cannot, under any circumstances, be two governments," he told Ayin.

Hussein emphasized that the government led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan is widely considered the sole legitimate authority representing the majority of Sudanese people.

He adds that Burhan's government will remain legitimate until the war ends and Sudan conducts fair and real elections that lead to a civilian government. "A real government must emerge through elections, allowing the Sudanese people to decide who governs after the war in a free and democratic process," he added.

The Bani Amer and Habab Youth Union has recently led peaceful protests in Eastern Sudan, demanding justice for a young man from the Beni Amer community who was reportedly tortured to death in a security detention facility in Kassala. These protests succeeded in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Impending Division

Abdelilah Khalifa, a political activist and local influencer from eastern Sudan, warns that establishing a government in RSF-controlled areas, along with Port Sudan's efforts to restructure exams and introduction of a new currency, will only accelerate Sudan's divisions.

"The establishment of a government in RSF-controlled areas is not the only indicator of Sudan's fragmentation. The restructuring of exams and currency changes already reflect steps toward division," Khalifa told Ayin. "[But] forming such a government now is either difficult or nearly impossible --especially while SAF is achieving military victories on the ground."

Since late 2024, the Sudan Armed Forces has made significant military advances, reclaiming Wad Medani, the capital of the breadbasket state, Al-Jazeera, Sinja in Sennar State and areas of the capital, Khartoum.These victories have led to the RSF retreating from several regions, further complicating the formation of a new government.

Khalifa highlighted the worsening humanitarian crisis, with displacement, infrastructure destruction, and continued military operations rendering any established government ineffective. "Without stability, a ceasefire, humanitarian aid, and a return to normalcy, any government formed will be meaningless," Khalifa said. "How can a government function amid displacement, damaged infrastructure, and the absence of humanitarian access?"

Ali Idris Youssef, a member of the Sudanese National Alliance, an opposition party and part of the pro-peace, civilian-led "Taqaddom" coalition, clarified that his party has not issued a formal stance on the proposed government and are awaiting the committee's recommendations. "The Sudanese National Alliance is not part of the proposal or the consultations led by Mr. Al-Ta'ayshi," Youssef told Ayin in Kassala. "Our knowledge of the matter comes solely from media reports."

"Less talk, less guns, more food"

For many citizens, even those who in the eastern states that have not, as of yet, become embroiled directly in the conflict, debates over a new government under the RSF-controlled areas seems superfluous. "Every day more people are fleeing the war, often with just their shirts on their backs," says Mustapha Adam* a volunteer from a community-kitchen under the Emergency Response Rooms in El-Gedaref, eastern Sudan. "If a new government in the RSF areas can bring peace...fine. But what we need is less talk, less guns, and more food and more medicine."

Sudan is grappling with a dire humanitarian crisis, with over 12 of its 18 states affected by war since April 2023. Millions are displaced, children remain out of school, and the risk of famine looms. The conflict has blocked progress toward a political agreement that was on the verge of being signed. As Sudan's humanitarian and political crises deepen, the future hinges on whether a path to unity and stability can emerge amid ongoing hostilities.