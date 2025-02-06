Liberia: Govt Seeks Stronger Collaboration With Business Community

Monrovia — In a bid to boost the effectiveness of revenue collection, the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, seeks strong collaboration with the business community here.

Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, Tuesday, February 4, 2025, during a high panel discussion with the business community at the Freeport of Monrovia, highlighted the community's vital role in increasing the country's revenue.

The high-level stakeholders' meeting, which he chaired, brought together key players from the business sector to discuss operational bottlenecks and identify immediate solutions.

"We have a Budget, and we need to raise the revenue over twelve months, and the business community is a key partner in this endeavor," Ngafuan states.

He emphasizes that, for Liberia's economy to thrive through effective revenue generation, it is crucial to tackle business sector challenges.

The Minister explains that the stakeholders' meeting was a follow-up to initial discussions with the private sector in October of the previous year.

"The private sector is the engine of growth for Liberia's economy," he notes, adding, "To ensure they can effectively drive economic development, we must foster consistent communication and a conducive environment for business prosperity."

Focusing on the Freeport of Monrovia, he describes the entity as a "gateway to the economy," stressing that overcoming challenges there is critical for sustained economic growth.

In remarks, Commerce and Industry Minister Magdalene E. Dagoseh expresses the government's deep concern about trade issues, recognizing the importance of ongoing dialogue with the business community.

She notes that in previous meetings with groups such as the Liberia Business Association, Liberia Chamber of Commerce, and Liberia Marketing Association, one recurring issue has been the tariff system at the Port.

"I hope that through these discussions, we will find practical solutions to address the concerns and develop a clear path forward for collaboration between the government and the private sector," Minister Dagoseh says.

National Port Authority (NPA) Managing Director Sekou Dukuly underscores the significance of stakeholder engagement, calling it an essential component of their work at the port.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He adds that the NPA has a comprehensive trade facilitation package for the year, but continuous engagement with relevant stakeholders is necessary to resolve emerging challenges.

Representatives from the business community shared their concerns during the meeting, addressing issues such as customs duties, tariffs, and other challenges.

This continued dialogue between the government and the business sector aims to streamline processes and ensure Liberia's economic resilience through strategic revenue generation and trade facilitation. Editing by Jonathan Browne