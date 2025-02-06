Kenya/Tanzania: Matano Chuffed As He Faces Nemesis Simba in Tanzania

Nairobi — Revered Kenyan coach Robert Matano will announce himself to Tanzanian football Thursday evening when he leads his new employers Fountain Gate FC for a high-stakes duel against Premier League leaders Simba SC at home.

Matano, nicknamed The Lion moved to Fountain Gate last month after leaving FKF Premier League side Sofapaka FC, and will make his coaching debut outside the country.

The four-time league winner, in an interview with Telecomasia.net, says he is excited at the prospect of facing 'his namesakes' a team he also says he has supported before.

"I am excited for this game. I am known as 'The Lion' and I am meeting Simba (Lions) so it will be an interesting and entertaining match. I have been watching Simba for many years and I have had my friends coach there as well and I love watching them too. So it is a team I know really well. It is going to be a tough match. They are a big team and we respect them, but we are also ready to defend our home turf and get a good result," Matano said ahead of the big game.

Fountain Gate is currently placed sixth in the standings and had lost all their last three matches. They brought in the experienced Matano, to turn them into a competitive outfit.