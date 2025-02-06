Ghana: Parliament Approves 12 Ministers-Designate - Minority Rejects Ablakwa's Nomination

6 February 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Parliament on Tuesday approved the nominations of 12 ministers-designate, including Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Minister-Designate for Health, and Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister-Designate for Foreign Affairs.

However, the Minority Caucus rejected Mr Ablakwa's nomination, citing concerns over his vetting process and responses during parliamentary hearings.

Other ministers-designate and their portfolios are: Mr Issifu Seidu, Minister of State-Designate for Climate Change and Sustainability, Madam Charity Gardiner, Minister-Designate for Ahafo Region, and Mr Salisu Bi-Awuribe, Minister-Designate for Savannah Region.

The rest are Mr Wilbert Petty Brentum, Minister-Designate for Western North Region, Mr Joseph Nelson, Minister-Designate for Western Region, Mr Joseph Addae Akwaboa, Minister-Designate for Bono Region, Mr Francis Owusu Antwi, Minister-Designate for Bono East Region, Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, and Minister of State-Designate for Government Communications

Related Articles

Also approved were Mr Ekow Panyin Okyere Eduamoah, Minister-Designate for Central Region and Mr Charles Lwanga Puozuing, Minister-Designate for Upper West Region," the 11th report of the Appointment Committee of Parliament said.

Meanwhile, Minority Leader, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, led the Caucus in a symbolic act, requesting water to "wash their hands" off Mr Ablakwa's approval.

"... Mr Speaker, give me water, we the minority wash our hands off the approval of Ablakwa, they should carry the sins of Ablakwa. The entire 88 MPs of minority hereby reject the nominee for the Foreign Affairs portfolio and same should reflect in the Hansard," he stated.

The rejection of Mr Ablakwa's nomination highlights the ongoing political divisions within Parliament.

--GNA

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.