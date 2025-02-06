Ghana: Parliament Approves 12 Ministers-Designate - Minority Rejects Ablakwa's Nomination

Parliament on Tuesday approved the nominations of 12 ministers-designate, including Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Minister-Designate for Health, and Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister-Designate for Foreign Affairs.

However, the Minority Caucus rejected Mr Ablakwa's nomination, citing concerns over his vetting process and responses during parliamentary hearings.

Other ministers-designate and their portfolios are: Mr Issifu Seidu, Minister of State-Designate for Climate Change and Sustainability, Madam Charity Gardiner, Minister-Designate for Ahafo Region, and Mr Salisu Bi-Awuribe, Minister-Designate for Savannah Region.

The rest are Mr Wilbert Petty Brentum, Minister-Designate for Western North Region, Mr Joseph Nelson, Minister-Designate for Western Region, Mr Joseph Addae Akwaboa, Minister-Designate for Bono Region, Mr Francis Owusu Antwi, Minister-Designate for Bono East Region, Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, and Minister of State-Designate for Government Communications

Also approved were Mr Ekow Panyin Okyere Eduamoah, Minister-Designate for Central Region and Mr Charles Lwanga Puozuing, Minister-Designate for Upper West Region," the 11th report of the Appointment Committee of Parliament said.

Meanwhile, Minority Leader, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, led the Caucus in a symbolic act, requesting water to "wash their hands" off Mr Ablakwa's approval.

"... Mr Speaker, give me water, we the minority wash our hands off the approval of Ablakwa, they should carry the sins of Ablakwa. The entire 88 MPs of minority hereby reject the nominee for the Foreign Affairs portfolio and same should reflect in the Hansard," he stated.

The rejection of Mr Ablakwa's nomination highlights the ongoing political divisions within Parliament.

--GNA