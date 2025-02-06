Africa: Undoing Damaging Narratives Against Africa Via Pan-Africanist Media

The media plays an indispensable role in setting agendas and facilitating policy implementation. Its influence extends to the ability to build or dismantle governments, as well as shape national narratives. Numerous examples illustrate this power, highlighting the media's capacity to create perceptions, whether true or false among its audience.

A significant debate has emerged regarding how foreign media portray Africa. Critics argue that these representations are often unjust and fail to reflect the continent's true diversity and complexity. Research consistently shows that Africa is predominantly depicted as a hub of poverty and despair in international media outlets.

A report by Africa No Filter, in partnership with the Africa Centre in New York and the University of Cape Town, sheds light on this issue. Titled "Global Media Index for Africa," the report analyzes online news coverage from 20 influential news providers, including CNN, The Guardian, BBC, and Al Jazeera.

The findings of the 2024 report reveal that stories about Africa are frequently dominated by negative themes such as poverty, corruption, and political instability. In contrast, positive developments in culture, arts, innovation, and technology receive scant attention in the analyzed articles.

This persistent negative portrayal leads some to advocate for the establishment of continental media that accurately report the realities of Africa. The concept of creating such media has gained traction, especially following Ethiopia's proposal at the African Union Summit in 2022.

Arthur Davies Sikopo is a freelance Zambian journalist. He criticized the Western media's portrayal of Africa, describing it as predominantly negative. "The Western media continues to label us as a 'dark continent,' focusing solely on poverty while ignoring our wealth and potential, so said Arthur in an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald via WhatsApp.

He pointed out that many Western countries exploit Africa's resources while perpetuating negative stereotypes about the continent. "I believe Africa is still grappling with the creation of a continental media platform that can tell our own stories and set our agenda."

"We tend to prefer working independently rather than forming groups," Arthur explained. "This reluctance to collaborate hampers our ability to establish a platform that tells our own stories." He also emphasized that Africa often waits for external narratives to emerge, which then dictate the continent's portrayal. "In Zambia, for example, a local story I cover may be overshadowed by a piece from an international journalist, even if my understanding of the local context is deeper," he added.

Azu Ishiekwene, editor-in-chief of Leadership based in Nigeria, disagrees with the notion that Africa lacks continental media. "The Pan-African News Agency (PANA) has existed since 1979 and serves as a platform for sharing information about politics, culture, and business across African member states," he noted. However, he acknowledged that PANA faces significant challenges, including funding issues and competition from established Western media like the BBC and AFP, which produce more widely consumed content.

Azu also pointed out that PANA struggles with quality and language diversity, as it primarily provides content in English and French, which do not represent the continent's linguistic richness. "With over 400 languages spoken across Africa, the agency cannot cater to the diverse needs of local audiences," he argued.

"It is essential for us to create media units that can counter these narratives," Arthur stressed. "Some stories about Zambia I read elsewhere are not only misleading but also damaging. We must project a positive image of Africa and challenge these misconceptions."

Adana Assefa, Deputy Director General of OBN TV, echoed Arthur's sentiments, stating that much work remains to improve media representation of Africa. He called for Ethiopian media, given its position as the seat of the African Union, to take a leading role in covering continental issues more thoroughly.

Azu argued that blaming Western media is counterproductive. "African countries and governments need to invest in news and media platforms that tell our stories," he said. He emphasized that the responsibility to shape Africa's narrative ultimately lies within the continent itself.

The African Union has an important role to play in fostering collaboration among journalists. Azu highlighted the need for African nations to invest in content creation and storytelling to reshape the global narrative about Africa. "We must collaborate and share stories across borders to create a more cohesive African narrative," he urged.

The discussion also touched on the flow of information about Africa globally. Azu noted that technological advancements have made it easier for African journalists to tell their own stories, reducing reliance on foreign media. "The African Union can help promote better engagement among journalists and encourage adherence to freedom of expression while encouraging member states to invest in independent journalism," he added.

Arthur also emphasized the importance of African self-reliance, stating that dependence on external funding impedes the continent's ability to control its narrative. Adana added that the AU should consider establishing its own media to effectively communicate its agendas.

Adana similarly stressed the necessity of establishing a continental media platform to work on the AU's agendas. "The AU must recognize the power of media in shaping a prosperous Africa," he stated, highlighting the work of OBN HORN Africa in broadcasting in multiple languages to promote Africa's potential.

On his recent interview Woldia University's Public and International Relations Executive, Birhan Dejen, said that Africa's resources, development potential, assets and indigenous values are yet untold.

"Until Africa owns a media responsible for reporting those untold stories and facts, the continent will continue to be misrepresented on foreign news outlets," he stated.

The Western media covering international events are selective of happenings in Africa. They prioritize negative stories. Through a gradual process, they have portrayed the continent as a crisis center, the expert said.

Speaking about the importance of a continental media, Birhan noted that Africa is losing the opportunity to attract investments and economic developments because of poor media reporting.

An influential media that covers continental as well as international issues is becoming the most important instrument to promote resources and opportunities. Having several local media outlets with limited impact, Africa is experiencing a dependency on others' media, he emphasized.

To him, the existing national and local outlets working for countries lack the ability to interconnect the continent. "They should focus on creating possibilities of making African stories accessible to all Africans and to the world as well," the expert suggested.

Initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement that are being implemented by the African Union Commission are essential to the formation of continental media. Birhan expressed hope that the advocates by many countries for the establishment of continental media would result in achieving an influential media outlet that reports Africa's realities.

As the discourse continues, it becomes increasingly clear that reimagining the narrative surrounding Africa requires a concerted effort to highlight its strengths and achievements, rather than merely focusing on its challenges.