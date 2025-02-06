Ethiopia: Meaningful Inclusion of Youth As Drivers of Sustainable Peace, Dev't

Ensuring sustainable peace is a complex and multifaceted challenge that demands collaboration and the active involvement of various stakeholders across all sectors of society. Mainly, as they are powerful agents of change and represent diverse voices and interests, young people can play a crucial role in conflicts resolution, sustaining peace and creating a more peaceful future for several reasons.

Their energy, creativity, fresh ideas and innovative perspectives hold tremendous potential for addressing complex challenges, mobilizing communities toward collective actions, resolving conflicts, fostering long-lasting peace and driving social change.

Thus, by engaging young people in dialogue, decision-making processes, conflict resolution and community building, societies can address pressing issues such as conflict, inequality, and social injustice thereby building a more inclusive, resilient, and peaceful world for future generations. To this end, empowering youth with education, skills, and leadership opportunities and enhancing their involvement in every affair of a country can help to fostering understanding, cement social cohesion, build resilient societies and ensure a more peaceful future. Their inclusion in peace processes can lead to more sustainable and inclusive outcomes.

Ethiopia is diligently working to foster peace and security through diverse approaches, particularly via advocacy and awareness initiatives. In essence of this, young people can effectively leverage social media and other platforms to raise awareness about peace issues and promote constructive dialogue. By engaging in advocacy for policies that support peace building and conflict resolution at local, national, and international levels, they can play a vital role in shaping a more peaceful society

Recently, the Ministry of Women and Social Affairs (MoWSA), in collaboration with the United Nations Population (UNFPA), held a national youth peace and security conference under the theme "Youth Agents of Peace."

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Health, Social Development, Culture and Sports Affairs of the House of People Representatives Workesumu Mamo, said that, young people must preserve peace at all times and in all situations with a strong sense of ownership.

Stating Ethiopia's rich history and cultural diversity as symbols of solidarity, tolerance, and nationalism, the Chairperson urged the young people to strengthen these values, by prioritizing and striving for peace and security. Thus, the youth must play their part by strengthening the value of solidarity and mutual support by giving priority to peace and security, she stressed.

She also encouraged youth to seize opportunities created by the government to innovating new technologies and contribute to the country's growth and development.

Minister of Women and Social Affairs Ergoge Tesfaye (PhD.) for her part said that the strong collaboration of all is needed to ensure lasting peace, realize sustainable growth and prosperity of the country; in this regard the contribution of the youth is unimaginable. She mentioned that every year more than 900,000 young people participate in areas of peace building, conflict prevention and peace protection as well as the rehabilitation of affected areas.

"Peace is not achieved simply we wish to have it. Rather, we have to strive for it. To ensure sustainable peace and security, we need to work committedly and with a sense of ownership," the Minister emphasized.

Peace is a key pillar that enables to ensure growth, development and prosperity at national level going beyond individual, family and community levels. It has irresponsible role for country's overall progress, she added.

According to her, to attain lasting peace and security, and for the establishment of core values such as tolerance, and mutual respect, the collaboration, active involvement and keenness of all members of the society is crucial. Particularly, the younger generation, who are victims of conflicts should stand firm in the pursuit of peace.

Young people are well aware of peace, and they desire to live in peace. However, because lasting peace is not only about seeking it, but also about working for it through ownership and integrity, they should seek for it determinedly. "The younger generation must take responsibility for preserving peace as a national value and continue their efforts diligently," she stressed.

She also mentioned that various activities are being carried out so that the youth can understand the importance of peace at every level.

Peace is the foundation of everything and everyone should stand to safeguard it because it is a vital asset for the development of peace and fulfilling their responsibilities, she underlined.

In his remark Minister of Peace, Mohammed Endris, said that the young generation should fulfill their responsibilities at the required level and play their part in the process of strengthening peace to building the country.

He said that the youth should play an irreplaceable role in building a better and prosperous country by investing their knowledge and time for peace and development. They have a big role to play in terms of resolving disagreements by mobilizing to come to the peaceful dialogue and be resolved only through the supremacy of ideas.

The Minister also said that the youth should utilize the favorable opportunities created for the young people to actively participate in country's affairs and cooperate on common issues such as peaceful dialogue. It is necessary to focus on important common issues by distancing from false and pessimistic messages he said adding that spreading false and provocative messages is harmful for the well-being of the society.

It is true that the involvement of youth in peace building is crucial for creating sustainable peace. By empowering young people to play active roles within their communities, we can tap into their energy, creativity, and innovative ideas to address conflicts and promote a more peaceful world.

The conference was attended by the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Health, Social Development, Culture and Sports of the House of Representatives Workesamu Mamo, Minister of Women and Social Affairs Ergoge Tesfaye (PhD), Minister of Peace Mohammed Endris, Representative of the United Nations Population Fund Kofi Koyome, State Ministers, youth from states and city administrations; among others.