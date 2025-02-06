Ethiopia: Four New Expressways in Pipeline - Era

6 February 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia is embarking on a major infrastructure initiative, planning the construction of four new expressways radiating from Addis Ababa.

The Ethiopian Roads Administration (ERA) is currently conducting comprehensive feasibility studies for these ambitious projects, which will connect the capital to Dessie, Jimma, Debre Markos, and Nekemte.

Each expressway will be approximately 300 kilometers long, significantly improving connectivity and reducing travel times between Addis Ababa and these key cities.

The ERA has acknowledged the challenging terrain, noting that the mountainous routes will require extensive excavation and innovative engineering solutions to ensure the quality and longevity of the roads.

Construction will be phased, with priority given to segments based on their economic impact, accessibility, and engineering feasibility. Feasibility studies, initial designs, and preparatory assessments are nearing completion.

Crucially, the Ethiopian government has adopted a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to finance the construction. This strategy aims to attract private investment and ensure sustainable infrastructure development without straining public finances.

The Addis-Jimma and Addis-Debre Markos expressway projects have already been submitted to the Ministry of Finance's Public-Private Partnership Board for review and approval. The Addis-Dessie and Addis-Nekemte projects are expected to be submitted shortly.

These expressways promise to modernize Ethiopia's road network and stimulate economic growth by boosting trade, tourism, and regional development. Improved infrastructure is expected to support businesses, improve access to essential services, and contribute to Ethiopia's long-term economic goals.

BY MENGISTEAB TESHOME

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 6 FEBRUARY 2025

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

