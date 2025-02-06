Ethiopia: Call for Increased Climate Financing for Conservation

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia, in discussions with its international development partners, has urged increased financial contributions to support national environmental conservation initiatives that meet internationally agreed-upon standards.

Speaking at the Climate Resilient Green Economy (CRGE) Forum Technical Working Group Meeting on Environment and Climate Change Agreements and Strategic Partnerships, at the Ministry of Plan Development CEO Mensur Dessie emphasized Ethiopia's commitment to combating climate change at both national and global levels.

While acknowledging the existing collaboration with development partners, Mensur stressed the need for enhanced climate financing for vulnerable countries. He noted that Ethiopia has aligned its national climate policy and green growth agenda with international standards.

The ministry is actively engaging with academics and philanthropic organizations to foster solution-driven efforts, Mensur added. Although Ethiopia benefits from UN-initiated climate financing and is implementing conservation projects, it still faces funding shortfalls despite advocating for other nations to meet their commitments.

As the current president of the African Environment Ministers, Ethiopia plays a continental leadership role in negotiations with non-African organizations and countries. He highlighted the pledges of approximately 300 billion USD made by funders at the recent COP-29 meeting for vulnerable countries, including Ethiopia, and affirmed the country's commitment to securing these funds through ongoing global negotiations.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative and the CRGE Forum Secretariat Samuel Doe underscored the importance of Ethiopia's active participation on the global stage in addressing the growing challenge of climate change.

With preparations underway for the upcoming COP-30, Samuel emphasized the need for strengthened cooperation among countries and NGOs. He stressed the importance of ensuring Ethiopia's adherence to international goals it has ratified as it builds a climate-resilient economy.

Doe also urged international organizations, NGOs, and the Ethiopian government to capitalize on opportunities and address challenges within the framework of climate financing agreements.

The joint committee of the CRGE Forum, established in 2018, aims to strengthen Ethiopia's contributions and engagement in international climate negotiations.