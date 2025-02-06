South Kordofan and Blue Nile states are on the brink of catastrophe as violence continues to escalate at an alarming rate.

The latest outbreak of hostilities in Kadugli in South Kordofan has reportedly claimed at least 80 civilian lives and left scores of people injured.

I condemn the reported use of women and children as human shields in Kadugli, the obstruction of humanitarian aid, and the detention of civilians including children.

Humanitarian needs also remain critical in Blue Nile, where the threat of violence and reports of mass mobilization for conflict again risks further violence.

The worsening insecurity threatens to plunge both states into an even deeper crisis. For too long, civilians have been isolated from life-saving assistance and basic services due to a severe lack of medical supplies, limited humanitarian access and the ongoing conflict.

This is a critical moment, as the consequences of food insecurity are already being felt in parts of South Kordofan, where families are surviving on dangerously limited food supplies, and malnutrition rates are rising sharply.

If the fighting continues, more people will be left without access to vital aid, human suffering will deepen, and more lives will be lost.

All sides to the conflict should de-escalate tensions and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, in line with their obligations under international humanitarian law. They must also allow humanitarian organizations safe and unrestricted access to those in desperate need.