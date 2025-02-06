Ethiopia: Empowering Women With Disabilities - Building Inclusive, Accessible World for All

In low-income communities, women, especially those who are economically disadvantaged, face significant challenges stemming from historical, cultural, and economic disparities. Often perceived as dependent and limited in economic opportunities, these women are disproportionately affected by poverty. The situation is even more challenging when it comes to women with disabilities, who encounter additional barriers and social stigma.

However, various efforts are being made to ease the burden of women and improve their lives by enhancing access to education and employment opportunities, empowering them to generate their own income, and fostering economic self-reliance. As a result, encouraging progress has been made in reducing the challenges faced by this segment of society, though much remains to be done.

As part of this effort, the Addis Ababa City Administration Office of Women, Children, and Social Affairs Bureau has recently provided material support worth over 15.5 million Birr to women with disabilities and other vulnerable groups drawn from all sub-cities and districts to enable them to generate their own income and achieve economic self-reliance.

Speaking on the occasion, Women's Sector Deputy Head with the Bureau Zinash Ketema said that the Addis Ababa City Administration has recognized the critical need to support women with disabilities who have no income. Recently, the administration allocated over 15.5 million birr to fund programs that provide labor-saving technologies tailored to the needs of these women. The initiative aims to empower approximately 1,577 women across various sub-cities and districts.

The program focuses on providing energy-saving technology products, including electric Injera making Mitad (pans) bread baking pans, onion grinders, chip frying machines, and modern stoves. These tools are designed to alleviate the burden of household chores, allowing women to engage in income-generating activities.

The Bureau places a strong emphasis on ensuring the rights and benefits of women, particularly those with disabilities, recognizing its importance in fostering an inclusive and equitable society. Various policies and initiatives have been implemented to empower these women, enhance their quality of life, and promote their economic independence.

Comprehensive legal frameworks have been established to protect the rights of women with disabilities, including laws that promote gender equality, prohibit discrimination, and ensure accessibility in education, employment, and healthcare services. By embedding these rights in law, the government reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding the dignity and opportunities of women with disabilities.

The Bureau is working in collaboration with stakeholders such as the Addis Ababa Education and Health Bureaus, financial institutions, and NGOs striving to empower communities at the grassroots level through devising diverse approaches. It facilitates access to financial resources like the provision of microloans and grants, enabling women to start their own businesses. Supporting community-based initiatives for women entrepreneurs is vital for fostering economic independence.

Additionally, the Bureau works alongside financial institutions to enhance financial literacy among beneficiaries, implementing programs that encourage women to open bank accounts and manage their finances effectively.

According to her, implementing assistive technologies can significantly enhance the capabilities of disabled women. Devices that improve mobility, communication, and access to information can help remove barriers, allowing for fuller participation in society. Training programs that include digital literacy further empower women to utilize technology in both their personal and professional lives.

Equally, building supportive networks within communities is essential. Organizations working focusing on women's rights and empowerment can provide vital resources, mentorship, and advocacy. Collaborative efforts among local businesses, NGOs, and government agencies can create an ecosystem that fosters women's economic independence, she added.

Women's Participation and Empowerment Director at the Bureau Sifrash Almaw, for her part noted that thorough survey and screening activities were conducted to select beneficiaries, ensuring that the support reaches those who need the support most, thus promoting equity and fairness.

The impact of this initiative extends beyond individual beneficiaries. By equipping women with the necessary tools, the program contributes to the overall development of their families and communities through improving their economic situations. Empowered women are more likely to invest in their children's education and health, creating a brighter future for the next generation, she added.

"Addressing the challenges faced by women in low-income communities, particularly those who are destitute or disabled, requires a multifaceted approach. By empowering these women through education, financial resources, technology, and community support, we can help break the cycle of dependency and poverty. Investing in women's empowerment is not only a moral and human rights imperative, but it is also a pathway toward sustainable economic development and social progress. Together, we can create a future where all women have the opportunity to thrive."

Beneficiaries of this program have expressed their gratitude and satisfaction. Some of the women shared their excitement regarding the opportunity to utilize the technologies provided, which will help them achieve financial independence and improve their living conditions. Their stories reflect resilience and hope.

Simegne Haile, a single mother from Cherkos Sub-City, noted: "I am thrilled to have this opportunity. I was struggling immensely to cover my daily expenses and fulfill the needs of my son. The oven I received will help me bake bread; it means a lot to me. The Bureau also provided me financial support to run my business with the chip frying machine."

Bezawit Mule, also from Cherkos Sub-City, said: "I have been selling tea and bread to workers engaging in loading and unloading activities. I am tired of working during night times due to the risks involved. This grant allows me to work during the day."

Jemila Abdi from Bole Sub-City is the other beneficiary of the support. She is single and a mother of two boys. She said, "My life was altered forever after I came across a devastating fall last year that left me with a physical disability. However, the chip frying machine, which I received from the administration, will help me alleviate my financial problems and send my children to school by enabling me to generate my own income."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Ethiopia Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Aynalem Megersa shared her perspective, stating, "Although I am not disabled, making a daily income has been challenging for me. I believe that these kinds of approaches can ensure inclusive development. As an able-bodied, healthy young woman with two children, this opportunity--to be part of this initiative--is truly significant."

She also urged called on public and private institutions to support disadvantaged communities, expressing gratitude to the Bureau for its generous efforts. "Together, we can create a more equitable society and uplift those in need," she emphasized.

In her closing remarks, the Deputy Head, Zinash, underscored that the initiatives undertaken by the Addis Ababa City Administration Office of Women, Children, and Social Affairs represent a significant step toward empowering women with disabilities in low-income communities. By investing and providing them with equal opportunities, tailored support services and ensuring fair access to resources, the government is not only helping these women but also fostering a more equitable and economically advanced society. "As we continue to support and uplift these women, we pave the way for a future where all individuals can thrive, regardless of their circumstances.