Nigeria: Germany, Nigeria Partner On Youth Skills, Job Creation

Abuja — The Giessen-Friedberg Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Germany has entered into a strategic partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youth Development to implement a Dual Vocational Training Programme aimed at reducing unemployment among Nigerian youth.

The Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, stated that the initiative will equip young Nigerians with industry-relevant technical and vocational skills through a structured system that combines theoretical education with practical, on-the-job training.

At a meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, Olawande welcomed the partnership and engaged in discussions with ministry officials and a German delegation led by Dr. Matthias Leder, Chief Executive Officer of the Giessen-Friedberg Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Also present was the former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, now Managing Partner of Bruit Costaud, who facilitated the engagement.

Dr. Leder explained that the training model allows participants to work three days a week in a company and spend two days at a vocational training school, ensuring they gain market-ready experience from the outset. He noted that this initiative could also provide a pathway for structured labour migration, offering young Nigerians opportunities to work in Germany, where skilled labour is in high demand. Apprentices could earn up to €1,000 annually during their training.

Dr. Leder remarked, "From the very first day of the apprenticeship, you work three days in a company and two days at the vocational training school. This means that from the start, you gain market experience. This initiative invites young Nigerians with sufficient learning skills to receive free Dual Vocational Training in Germany, where companies require workers. Once they complete their training and pass their exams, they can expect numerous job offers, particularly from the training company."

He further highlighted a similar programme implemented in Abuja, Abeokuta, and Lagos between 2012 and 2019, in collaboration with the Nigerian Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, where approximately 95% of apprentices secured employment after completing their training.

Lai Mohammed added that the initiative not only addresses unemployment but also bridges manpower gaps in German companies, positioning Nigerian youth for global employment opportunities. He emphasised that the programme aligns with Nigeria's economic development goals and stressed that structured migration ensures young Nigerians have clear career prospects rather than engaging in unregulated migration.

"Beyond individual empowerment, this initiative carries a broader economic dimension. By promoting structured and legitimate labour migration, we are positioning Nigerian youth to become productive members of the global economy while supporting Nigeria's economic growth through remittances, knowledge transfer, and investment in the local industrial sector. This initiative ensures that our youth migrate with dignity, purpose, and clear career prospects," he stated.

Comrade Olawande affirmed that the Ministry of Youth Development is fully committed to the initiative and has established a technical committee to develop a framework for collaboration. He noted that the government aims to empower at least seven million youths through various skill development programmes.

As part of these efforts, he disclosed that the ministry is reviving 50 youth centres nationwide to provide training across different vocational fields.

"By the end of two years, we want to see that seven million Nigerians can proudly declare that they are skilled. The only way we can develop the youth is to support, empower, and protect them," the Minister added.