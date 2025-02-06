Zimbabwe: Former Caps United Player Muganiwa Donates to Total Football Academy

6 February 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Total Football Academy received a huge boost ahead of the 2025 league season after former CAPS United player Itayi Muganiwa donated a new kit.

Muganiwa's donation is part of his company IB Sports' social cooperate responsibility.

With a lengthy football career that saw him playing for several local teams including CAPS United, Lengnthens, Mushowani Stars, Zimbabwe Saints and others, the former footballer said his support is a small way of addressing some of the challenges he faced in junior football.

"I grew up at CAPS United juniors and saw how important and how difficult it is to support junior football because it is where most attention is needed.

"Junior football is very key, especially in Zimbabwe this is why most players are failing to do basic things when playing professionally it is because they have no sound foundation," said Muganiwa.

Last year Muganiwa made a similar donation to Harare City Football Club, through his company IB Sports.

Muganiwa's relationship with Total Football Academy traces back to his playing days as the academy played a critical role in keeping him in the game.

"When I got my first premier league contract at Lengthens FC, I got a career threatening injury and my PSL club could not afford my medical bills.

"The directors of Total Academy contributed and covered my bills, despite no legal contract between myself and Total they still covered my bills," added Muganiwa.

The former CAPS United football is one of the benefactors who has been supporting the club for years.

Total Football Academy is a fully registered academy that meets FIFA-required standards in Zimbabwe.

Based at Churchill High School in Harare, the academy has produced several stars, among them Warriors defender Munashe Garananga who is plying his trade in Europe for Copenhagen, Denmark.

Other than Garananga, the academy boasts of producing other players like Colleen Mujuru, Munashe Pini, Charles Moffat, Prince Milanzi and Dinoleen Masukuta.

