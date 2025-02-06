Zimbabwe: Prince Dube's Brace Inspires Young Africa to Victory

Warriors striker Prince Dube was on target Wednesday evening, netting a brace which helped his side to secure a 6-1 win over KenGold FC in the Tanzanian topflight league.

Mgadafi as Dube is known, scored in each half of the match, the 16th and 56th minute.

Young Africa had a field day on the pitch as they overpowered opponents in both halves.

The defending champions went for the break leading 4-0, only to come and add two more goals in the second half in which the opponents salvaged a consolation goal.

Wednesday's victory saw Yanga stretching their tally on top of the log to 45 points, two more than second-place occupiers Simba SC who are on 43 with a game in hand.

Dube's side is enjoying a purple patch in the league as they have gone for nine games without dropping a single point in the league and a win against JKT Tanzania this weekend will see them going for ten consecutive straight wins in the league.