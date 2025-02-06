Kenya: Raila Pledges to Boost Private Investments If Elected AUC Chair

Nairobi — Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has vowed to support private developers in expanding their investments across Africa if elected as the next African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson.

Speaking during an impromptu visit to Business Bay Square (BBS) Mall in Eastleigh, Raila emphasized that Africa holds immense opportunities for private investors and that he is committed to unlocking the continent's economic potential.

Raila expressed confidence in winning the AUC chairmanship, saying he has the necessary backing to secure victory in the upcoming elections.

"The campaigns have been successful. We have traversed the length and breadth of Africa, and we are confident of securing votes from most countries," he said.

Highlighting his vision for Africa's future, Raila stressed that private investments are key to job creation, poverty reduction, and economic growth.

He noted that Africa's vast resources, young population, and strategic location make it an attractive destination for investors in infrastructure, technology, and other sectors.

Admiring the BBS Mall, Kenya's largest shopping center covering seven acres and hosting over 1,500 retail stores, Raila said such investments are crucial for boosting employment and enhancing Kenya's global competitiveness.

"If we can replicate such efforts here, why would we need to go to Dubai? Nairobi too can change," he added.