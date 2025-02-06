Uganda: 'Simbula Ne Rimula R3x' Campaign Rewards Winners With Brand-New Trucks

Kampala — Vivo Energy Uganda has successfully concluded its highly impactful 'Simbula ne Rimula R3X' campaign, which rewarded customers with exciting prizes, including two brand-new Mitsubishi Canter trucks. The campaign, which ran from October 2024, aimed to promote the benefits of Shell Rimula R3X, a premium heavy-duty diesel engine oil designed to deliver superior engine protection, improved fuel economy, and extended mileage under severe conditions.

The campaign engaged customers across Uganda, offering them a chance to win weekly prizes such as full fuel tanks, airtime, branded merchandise, and Shell Coolant by purchasing Shell Rimula R3X and servicing their vehicles at Shell stations nationwide. The grand finale saw two lucky winners--one from Shell Katwe station and another from a reseller outlet in Mbarara--drive away with brand-new Canter trucks, empowering them to elevate their businesses.

Joanita Menya Mukasa, Managing Director, Vivo Energy Uganda shared that, "In light of the new UNBS recommendations, we are committed to helping our customers transition to a lubricant that not only meets UNBS standards but also enhances vehicle performance.

"Shell Rimula R3X delivers superior protection and improved fuel economy, ensuring engines run stronger for longer. This results in greater efficiency and increased earnings for our commercial transport customers in their day-to-day operations," She added.

Rebecca Nassiwa, Lubricants Brand Manager at Vivo Energy Uganda, expressed her excitement about the campaign's success: "We've rewarded over 5,000 customers, with more than 3,000 winning instant prizes. Shell Rimula R3X has proven to be a game-changer for taxi, truck, and self drivers, helping them save on maintenance costs and stay on the road longer. The positive feedback has been overwhelming."

Francis Kayoki, Lubricants Sales Manager, highlighted the campaign's impact: "This initiative is our way of giving back to the hardworking community that keeps Uganda moving forward. The two grand prize winners will now have the tools to take their businesses to new heights."

The campaign's success solidifies Shell Rimula R3X as the go-to engine oil for Uganda's growing transport sector. Engineered for extreme conditions, it offers triple protection against wear and tear, extends engine life, and improves fuel economy.

Vivo Energy Uganda remains steadfast in its mission to support local businesses by providing high-quality products and services tailored to the evolving energy needs of its customers. The 'Simbula ne Rimula R3X' campaign is a testament to this commitment, celebrating innovation, performance, and the hardworking spirit of Uganda's transport industry.