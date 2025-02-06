Nigeria: Mohbad - 'My Concern Is to Know How Mohbad Died, Liam's Paternity - Joseph Aloba

"I never doubted Liam's paternity in the first place. However, I insisted on a DNA test before accepting the baby after attending the coroner's inquest, where I heard..."

Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, has revealed the reasons behind his doubts about the paternity of his grandson, Liam.

It has been almost one year and five months since singer Mohbad, whose real name was Oladimeji Aloba, passed away. His father, Mr Aloba, has continued to advocate for justice for his late son.

While Mr Aloba has granted several interviews in his pursuit of justice, he has also insisted on a DNA test to determine Liam's paternity.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin on Wednesday, Mr Aloba, a musician, reiterated the need to establish Liam's paternity.

He said: "I never doubted Liam's paternity in the first place. However, I insisted on a DNA test before accepting the baby after attending the coroner's inquest, where I heard two of Mohbad's friends say that Liam was the reason for the fight between Wunmi and Mohbad. They claimed Mohbad was questioning Liam's paternity.

"Secondly, Wunmi said I was no longer her friend because she did not give me Liam's placenta. That made me start wondering--if the placenta was not given to me or Mohbad, then who was it given to? That was when I began doubting Liam's paternity. The world also questioned it along with me. The best thing for me is to confirm whether Liam is Mohbad's son. I love babies."

Coroner's inquest

Additionally, he expressed concerns about the closure of the coroner's inquest into the circumstances surrounding his son's death.

He alleged that the inquest, which had been closed for nearly six months, prevented him from presenting the private toxicology test he conducted on Mohbad's remains.

This newspaper reported that to determine the singer's cause of death, his family conducted a fresh autopsy after the Magistrate of the Coroner's Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State, granted them permission due to the state government's inconclusive results.

The father of the 'KPK' crooner noted, "The coroner's inquest has been shut down for almost six months, and we are expecting them to reopen it. I am pleading with them to do so, as I must present my toxicology and pathology test results. I am not in the correct position to release the results, but the person handling the case has stated that they cannot be disclosed until the inquest is reopened, even though the results are ready.

"It is improper for the coroner's inquest to remain closed. They exhumed the body to determine what killed Mohbad, yet they have not been able to. I am not rushing to bury him until the inquest resumes, and we find out the cause of his death."

Police

Furthermore, Mr Aloba also expressed reservations about the police officers investigating Mohbad's death.

"The police advised me that what has happened has happened. They told me to forget about seeking justice, but I want to know what killed Mohbad. I want the government to handle this case properly because I am not pleased with how the police handle it.

"All I need is justice, but they are playing me like a football. As a father, I have the right to know who embalmed Mohbad--did I authorise it? This was why I petitioned the police to interrogate those I listed, as they should be responsible for the embalming. But the police refused, saying that the person supposed to sign was unavailable," he added.

He further stated that he had no other option but to come out and seek help from the people because of injustice.