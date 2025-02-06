Kenya: National Museum of Kenya Among Most Reviewed Instuttions On Google Maps

Nairobi — The National Museum of Kenya has been ranked top among most-reviewed museums in the country according to the latest Google Maps data.

The data showed that the state-owned corporation that manages museums, sites and monuments across the country was the most reviewed museums on the platform.

Other museums that were also reviewed include Fort Jesus Museum, Karen Blixen, Museum Hill, Kisumu Museum, Kenya Railway Museum, National Archives Moi Avenue, Gede Ruins, Hyrax Hill Museum and Nairobi Gallery.

Uhuru Park, a recreational park located in the Central Business District (CBD) was also ranked top as the most reviewed park across the country followed closely by the Nairobi National park.

Other parks include Tsavo East National park, Mount Kenya National park Haller Park, Ngong Road Forest Sanctuary, Lake Nakuru National Park, Aberdare National Park, August 7th Memorial Park and Amboseli National Park.

Google Maps is officially celebrating two decades of exploration and innovation.

Since the platform was launched as an initial basic mapping service back in 2005 the platform has certainly evolved to include features like real-time traffic, Street View, and 3D views making it stand out among other platforms.

Over the past two decades, Google Maps has evolved from a simple navigation tool into one of the most trusted and used apps worldwide.