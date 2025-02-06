Somalia: President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Welcomes Somali Youtuber Asad Hajiyow At Villa Somalia After 12-Year Absence

On Wednesday, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia hosted a heartfelt meeting with prominent Somali YouTuber, Asad Hajiyow, at Villa Somalia.

The meeting marked a significant milestone in Hajiyow's remarkable journey, as he returned to Somalia after 12 years of living abroad.

Hajiyow's departure from Somalia followed a tragic incident in August 2012 when he was severely injured in an Al-Shabaab terrorist attack in Marka, a town in the Lower Shabelle region. The attack left him with life-altering injuries, forcing him to seek medical treatment overseas. Despite the immense challenges, Hajiyow's resilience has made him a symbol of hope and determination for many Somalis.

During their meeting, President Mohamud praised Hajiyow for his courage and perseverance, acknowledging him as a beacon of strength and an inspiring role model for the Somali people. The President described Hajiyow as a true example of resilience, highlighting his ability to overcome adversity and continue to share his story of survival with others through his YouTube platform.

"Asad's journey is a powerful reminder of the strength that lies within us, no matter the hardships we face," said President Mohamud. "His return to Somalia is not only a personal triumph but also a symbol of the nation's ongoing recovery and determination to rebuild in the face of terrorism and violence."

Hajiyow's return has been widely celebrated in Somalia, as his story resonates deeply with the Somali people.

His influence continues to grow, especially among the youth, as his platform offers both entertainment and encouragement, showing that resilience in the face of tragedy can lead to triumph.

The meeting with President Mohamud also marked a pivotal moment in Somalia's continued efforts to heal from the wounds of conflict.

The President expressed hope that Hajiyow's example would inspire a new generation of Somalis to persist in the face of adversity and work toward a brighter future for their country.