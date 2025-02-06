Sudan: Minister of Energy - CNPC Affirms Its Readiness to Check and Rebuild Khartoum Refinery

Portsudan — Minister of Energy and Oil Dr. Mohi-Eddin Naeem said that during his recent visit to China accompanying President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) confirmed its readiness to check the refinery after the war for reconstruction.

This came during his visit to the Khartoum Refinery after its liberation from the filth of the rebel militia.

The was received by the Director General of the Khartoum Refinery, Eng. Alaa-Eddin, and a number of engineers and technicians.

The Minister explained the extent of the vandalism, indicating that many units inside the refinery were damaged.

The Minister revealed the loss of approximately 700,000 barrels of gas oil, equivalent to the load of a ship, stating that, despite the large losses, the workers are very enthusiastic about the reconstruction as soon as possible.