Liberia: More Revelations in Capitol Arson Attack

In a significant development in the ongoing trial of the arson attack at the Capitol Building, two additional suspects have been brought before the Monrovia City Court.

Jerry Pokah alias Tyrese and Kivin Bah alias Kaba were arraigned yesterday before Stipendiary Magistrate Ben Bacon, bringing the total number of accused individuals to four.

The magistrate has remanded the pair in custody until their next court date, at which time their case will be consolidated with that of their co-accused.

The two other suspects already being tried including Thomas Etheridge and Eric Sasa, all facing similar charges.

Collectively, the defendants are alleged to have conspired and orchestrated a series of plans, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, entered the Joint Chamber, 4th floor, and the dome within the Representative wing of the Capitol Building set it ablaze.

Based on police findings, it was revealed that prior to December 17, 2024, fugitive suspect John Nyanti had discussions with Bah and Pokah, among others, to plan setting fire to the Capitol Building.

On the evening of the 17th, Nyanti allegedly invited Bah and Pokah to Monrovia, where they met at a used car lot near the former Health Ministry in Jallah Town to finalize their plans. During the meeting, Pokah expressed a need for money, which led Nyanti to arrange for US$100 to be provided to Pokah and Bah.

Later that night, Nyanti reportedly guided Bah and Pokah to the Capitol Building's pedestrian gate, where they met with co-conspirators to carry out their plan of setting the building on fire.

In the early hours of December 18, 2024, the police investigation revealed that Bah returned with gasoline as instructed and joined Nyanti, Etheridge, and two others only identified as Koffa, Broh, and others at the Capitol Building. They allegedly waited for the corridor custodian to open the building before entering, spreading gasoline on the third and fourth floors, and igniting the fire using matches.

However, police report that defendant Jerry Pokah admitted to being part of a meeting to burn the Capitol Building, which took place in Jallah Town around the used cars parking lot.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He stated that during the meeting, John Nyanti gave him and Kivi Bah one hundred United States dollars (US$100.00). Pokah took fifty-five dollars (US$55.00) and gave forty-five dollars (US$45.00) to Kivi Bah.

All the suspects are charged with arson, release of destructive forces, reckless burning or exploding, endangering or exploding, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person, criminal conspiracy and criminal solicitation.