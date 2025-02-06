Liberia: PPCC to Launch Online Procurement Platform

The Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) says it will formally launch and mandate the use of Liberia's first Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) System as part of efforts to promote transparency, effectiveness, and efficiency in public procurement.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held on Thursday, February 6, 2025, in the ballroom of the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

According to the PPCC press release, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai will deliver the keynote address and formally launch the e-GP System by mandating the use of the newly developed innovative public procurement enabler. The event will also feature a live demonstration of the e-GP system in full view of President Boakai and other dignitaries who have been invited to attend the launching ceremony.

The e-GP system has been developed, tested and rolled out to six public sector institutions, and is expected to bring onboard fifty (50) additional institutions this year, 2025 with the ultimate objective of restoring confidence and protecting the value for money principle in public procurement.

The system is currently integrated with other online platforms such as the revenue tax payment portal owned and operated by the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), as well as the online platform of the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation.

There are prospects for further integration in 2025 with the online application platform of the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS), Liberia Business Registry and other payment gateways.

These efforts are geared towards strengthening the available pieces of legislation on public procurement and public financial management, with the ultimate goal of enhancing national development.

The Commission urges all stakeholders to join the launching ceremony as we together walk the Compliance Journey in Liberia to promote transparency, accountability and boost public confidence in the procurement and concessions processes.