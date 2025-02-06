Zimbabwe: Registration of Tobacco Transporters Gets Underway

Agriculture Specialist Writer

WITH the 2025 tobacco marketing season fast approaching, the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) has commenced registering transporters in line with the tobacco transporter administration framework introduced last year.

TIMB has since developed a robust transport administration system to counter challenges of criminal activities such as side marketing, tobacco bale thefts, bale swapping and forgery of stop order facilities.

This comes as farmers eagerly await the announcement of the dates of the season's opening.

In a recent X (formerly Twitter) post targeting transporters, TIMB said: "Attention transporters, registration is now open to be a tobacco transporter for the 2025 marketing season. Ensure you have a valid TIMB permit to move tobacco legally and efficiently."

The registration fee for first timers is US$150 while renewals attract US$100. TIMB also outlined the registration guidelines for individual or company transporters.

"For individual registration, a photocopy of the vehicle registration book and/or agreement of sale if applicable, as well as valid goods in transit insurance are required.

"A national identification document (ID), passport or driver's licence together with an affidavit if registering on behalf of absent owners is also necessary," read the post.

Company registrations require a photocopy of the vehicle registration book in the company name, CR14 and certificate of incorporation, valid tax clearance and in transit insurance certificate.

"Growers transporting own tobacco should obtain a pass from TIMB and clearly mark grower numbers on tobacco bales in transit," TIMB further advised.

Transporters can register at any TIMB office in Harare, Mutare, Rusape, Marondera, Chinhoyi, Karoi, Mvurwi or Bindura before the start of the marketing season.

TIMB public affairs officer, Mrs Chelesani Tsarwe said the framework would work towards developing a vibrant system that monitors the movement of tobacco from the primary source up to the market.

"Tobacco is a regulated crop that contributes 10 percent to Zimbabwe's gross domestic product (GDP) and supports over 100 000 families.

"Registration is essential to ensure transparency, accountability and compliance while preventing illicit trade of the golden leaf," she said.

The tobacco transporter administration framework also sets guidelines to ensure that only registered and compliant transporters handle tobacco.

Mrs Tsarwe said registration also protected farmers from getting robbed of their hard work by unscrupulous transporters whom they would have no way of tracing unless registered by TIMB.

In cases of misunderstandings with a registered transporter, TIMB can then offer arbitration and ensure the farmer does not lose out.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) will also require the permit at road blocks they will mount on major roads leading to marketing places to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders, she added.

Where a tobacco transporter violates any of the conditions, as set out in the transporter's framework, TIMB will have the right to suspend the permit for up to four years or even cancel it permanently.

Some of the conditions warranting cancellation or suspension of a tobacco transporter permit include conviction for the offence of furnishing false information, failing to comply with conditions or duties, involvement in criminal activities and violation of expected standards regarding child labour and sustainable production methods.