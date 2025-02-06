Zimbabwe: Cimmyt Donates Agricultural Implements to Gwebi

THE International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre (CIMMYT) has donated agricultural machinery to Gwebi College of Agriculture to enhance the efficacy of crop breeding cycles and development of new, improved varieties for smallholder farmers.

Receiving the consignment that included a tractor, boom sprayer, plough, breeding support system and weather station on behalf of the institute on Wednesday, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary, Professor Obert Jiri said CIMMYT'S gesture would go a long way in modernising breeding programmes.

"I am here because I firmly believe in the importance of research in driving development so we can't talk of agricultural progress if we don't talk about research, it is the basis we might need and get into agriculture.

"The importance of research cannot be over emphasised, as no country develops its agriculture without a strong base of agricultural research and that is why we are here to really celebrate this recognition that CIMMYT has given us and which we accept firmly with gratitude," he said.

Prof Jiri disclosed that he was with CIMMYT in 1996 and the institute had been a partner to the country for a long time.

Pro Jiri said the institution had evolved over the years and contributed a lot in terms of exchange of genetic material between the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and CIMMYT as well as trainings that happened between Government stuff in CIMMYT Zimbabwe, CIMMYT Mexico and CIMMYT Kenya among others.

"This modernisation that you are pushing now is really critical to ensure that we have the best of breeding improvement. This donation of equipment, which was done within the context of the Crops to End Hunger programme is meant to really modernise breeding programmes and strengthen partnerships that we have and I would want to acknowledge CIMMYT's major role in this project," highlighted Prof Jiri.

Among the benefits of the modernisation breeding programmes are a reduction in drudgery in field operations, improved access to research and technical roles for women and enhanced quality of breeding activities.

It takes seven years for a crop variety to complete the cycle of breeding before release on to the market provided there was no disturbance in these years, for instance, through drought or pest outbreaks.

The location of CIMMYT ensures their maximum contribution in terms of partnership and agricultural development.

CIMMYT country representative Mr Mainassara Zaman-Allah said under the Crops to End Hunger programme they were seized with upgrading facilities on breeding stations, capacitating the stuff to use latest technology and drive genetic gains in developing new varieties.

The programme is being implemented in 22 countries inclusive of Zimbabwe with the country breeding 13 crop varieties. The programme is meant to make Zimbabwe the leader in improved high yield crop varieties to lift the country's average maize yield from below one tonne per hectare to over two.

The CIMMTY representative acknowledged that new diseases and pests had come through and at the moment they were fighting fall army worm, maize streak virus and other diseases.

"We have bred better varieties to withstand those diseases and we need more climate resilient smart varieties with tolerance to high temperatures and low rainfall," he added.