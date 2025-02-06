Africa: Uganda to Host 11th Africa Regional Forum On Sustainable Development

6 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Uganda is set to host the 11th Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD) in April this year, President Yoweri Museveni has announced.

The president made the declaration after meeting a delegation led by Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

"I am pleased that Uganda has been chosen to host this summit, and I look forward to meaningful dialogue with African technical experts and political leaders," Museveni stated.

The ARFSD will provide a platform for African leaders to discuss strategies for achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and advancing the continent's development agenda.

President Museveni has been a vocal advocate for sustainable development, urging African nations to take ownership of their economic growth and environmental conservation efforts.

Hosting the forum presents a significant opportunity for Uganda to demonstrate its commitment to sustainable development while sharing its progress and challenges with other African nations.

The event is expected to attract high-level dignitaries, fostering regional collaboration and driving policy discussions on Africa's development priorities.

