Uganda: Families Seek Compensation After Arrested Fishermen Drown in UPDF Boat Accident

The accident occurred on January 27 as the FPU transported 15 arrested fishermen. The deceased, Oswanu Matia, 24, from Ndaiga "A" village, Kityerera Sub-county, Mayuge District, and Moses Kagoma Mpala, 30, from Nakilimira C, drowned after the boat overturned near the shore.

Families of two fishermen who drowned after a Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) boat capsized on Lake Victoria are demanding government compensation.

The accident occurred on January 27 as the FPU transported 15 arrested fishermen. The deceased, Oswanu Matia, 24, from Ndaiga "A" village, Kityerera Sub-county, Mayuge District, and Moses Kagoma Mpala, 30, from Nakilimira C, drowned after the boat overturned near the shore.

Dan Igumba, 28, a survivor and brother to Kagoma, said the accident was caused by overloading as the boat approached land.

"The boat capsized due to overloading. Some of us clung to it, while those who could swim made it to shore. Others were rescued by officers," Igumba recounted.

The fishermen had been detained for using illegal fishing gear, part of a government crackdown to protect fish stocks.

Matia leaves behind a pregnant widow and one child, while Kagoma is survived by a widow and five children. Their families insist that because their loved ones perished while in government custody, the state must compensate them.

Ayubu Mukunya Isoba, the Local Council III Chairperson of Kityerera, backed the demand, arguing that the circumstances warranted state intervention.

"These individuals died in the hands of government operatives. The state should compensate their families, especially considering the young children left behind," Mukunya stated.

Stephen Taremwa, the FPU Commander for the Mayuge-Jinja sector, dismissed allegations that the boat was overloaded.

"Our boats are designed to carry up to 30 people, and this capacity was not exceeded," Taremwa asserted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also refuted claims that 15 people drowned, clarifying that only two fatalities were recorded.

Taremwa urged fishermen to stop illegal fishing and avoid panicking when approached by security forces, warning that such reactions could lead to further accidents.

As investigations continue, the bereaved families await a government response, hoping for financial support to ease their sudden economic burden.