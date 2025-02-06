Uganda: Govt Hands Over Nine Sanitation Facilities to Koboko Municipality

6 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Joshua Kagoro

The Ministry of Water and Environment, through the Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Services Department, has officially handed over nine institutional sanitation facilities to Koboko Municipality in a move aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation in public institutions.

The construction of the sanitation facilities was implemented with the funding from the World Bank.

"The sanitation facilities will serve public institutions, including schools, hospitals, and the bus park, improving access to clean and safe sanitation for residents," the ministry's statement read.

In addition to the handover, the ministry, through the Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Services Department, held the 12th site meeting for the construction of the Tirinyi, Kibuku, Kadama, and Budaka Water Supply and Sanitation Project at the Budaka District Campsite.

China Railway No. 10 was contracted to implement the project while Saman in JV Cheil Engineering in association with AWE are the supervising consultants for the project.

The Project is expected to serve a population - Budaka (26,107), Kadama (22,111), Tirinyi (34,087) and Kibuku (23,034).

The Government of Uganda received financing from the World Bank towards the cost of the Integrated Water Management and Development Project (IWMDP).

" Part of the proceeds are to be used to finance construction of Water Supply & Sanitation Systems in 2 Lots;

Construction of Trinyi, Kibuku, Kadama & Budaka Water Supply & Sanitation System and Construction of Butaleja & Busolwe Water Supply & Sanitation System," the Ministry noted.

The project development objective is to improve access to water supply and Sanitation services, capacity for integrated water resources management and operational performance of service providers in Project Areas.

As part of the activities, the team also inspected the ongoing works at the Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Koboko Municipality, which is expected to enhance safe sanitation waste management once completed.

These efforts are part of the government's broader commitment to improving access to clean water and sanitation facilities in urban centers across Uganda, ensuring better public health outcomes for communities.

