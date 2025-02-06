Uganda: Law Society to Address Supreme Court Judgment, Launch Legal Reforms

The Uganda Law Society's Radical New Bar (RNB) is gearing up to host a weekly press and public engagement aimed at tackling key judicial decisions and introducing new legal initiatives to strengthen Uganda's justice system.

This week's session will centre on a recent Supreme Court judgment, where legal experts will break down the ruling, respond to public concerns, and explore its broader legal and social ramifications.

The timing of this discussion is critical, as judicial decisions are increasingly under the microscope of public scrutiny.

The RNB will also release a statement commemorating Tarehe Sita, a day marking the launch of the National Resistance Army (NRA) war, reflecting on its legal and historical importance within Uganda's governance framework.

A major highlight of the event will be the unveiling of the High-Profile Case Unit (HPCU), a specialized legal body tasked with handling cases of significant public interest.

The unit aims to improve transparency, accountability, and efficiency in legal proceedings, ensuring that high-profile cases are dealt with fairly and expeditiously.

The engagement is scheduled for Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 11:00am, at ULS House, Plot 5A, John Babiiha Road. Legal practitioners, media professionals, and the general public are invited to attend and participate in these vital discussions that are set to shape Uganda's evolving legal landscape.