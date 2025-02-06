Uganda: Kitagwenda Residents Unite to Build Lifeline Road, Transforming Village Access

6 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Ivan Mugisha

In a remarkable show of unity and self-reliance, residents of Buryansungwe, Kinyaruguru, and Bwentikye villages in Bwera Parish, Kicheche Sub-county, Kitagwenda District, have come together to construct a long-awaited access road.

Embracing the spirit of Burungi Bwansi (community self-help), the initiative aims to ease movement and improve access to essential services, including schools, health centres, and markets.

For years, residents--especially women and children--have struggled with poor road infrastructure, often navigating bushy paths to reach schools and health facilities.

"We have faced numerous challenges trying to access basic services. Without a proper road, even using a bicycle or motorcycle was nearly impossible," said a resident.

Ronald Kato, a Field Officer in the Poverty Alleviation Department in Bwera Parish, highlighted the impact of the new road, which will link three villages to Kigoto Parish, unlocking economic and social opportunities. "This is a significant development. It will not only improve mobility but also create avenues for growth," he noted.

A key factor in the project's success has been the generosity of community members who voluntarily gave up portions of their land for the road's construction. Among them are Bishop Aquirinas Kibira and Raphael Venansi Ashaba, whose selflessness has been widely commended.

"These individuals have shown true leadership and commitment to community development," Kato added.

Before this initiative, schoolchildren endured difficult and unsafe journeys, but the new road brings relief to parents and guardians. "Our children have struggled for so long, but now they will walk to school safely and comfortably," Kato remarked.

Kicheche Sub-county Speaker Innocent Bakashaba, who also participated in the roadworks, emphasized the long-standing need for reliable infrastructure.

"For years, this community lacked a dependable access route. This project is a game changer, finally linking residents to essential services and making daily life easier," he said.

The Kitagwenda community's collective effort stands as a testament to the power of unity and determination in driving local development.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.