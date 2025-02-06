Uganda: Kitagwenda Residents Unite to Build Lifeline Road, Transforming Village Access

In a remarkable show of unity and self-reliance, residents of Buryansungwe, Kinyaruguru, and Bwentikye villages in Bwera Parish, Kicheche Sub-county, Kitagwenda District, have come together to construct a long-awaited access road.

Embracing the spirit of Burungi Bwansi (community self-help), the initiative aims to ease movement and improve access to essential services, including schools, health centres, and markets.

For years, residents--especially women and children--have struggled with poor road infrastructure, often navigating bushy paths to reach schools and health facilities.

"We have faced numerous challenges trying to access basic services. Without a proper road, even using a bicycle or motorcycle was nearly impossible," said a resident.

Ronald Kato, a Field Officer in the Poverty Alleviation Department in Bwera Parish, highlighted the impact of the new road, which will link three villages to Kigoto Parish, unlocking economic and social opportunities. "This is a significant development. It will not only improve mobility but also create avenues for growth," he noted.

A key factor in the project's success has been the generosity of community members who voluntarily gave up portions of their land for the road's construction. Among them are Bishop Aquirinas Kibira and Raphael Venansi Ashaba, whose selflessness has been widely commended.

"These individuals have shown true leadership and commitment to community development," Kato added.

Before this initiative, schoolchildren endured difficult and unsafe journeys, but the new road brings relief to parents and guardians. "Our children have struggled for so long, but now they will walk to school safely and comfortably," Kato remarked.

Kicheche Sub-county Speaker Innocent Bakashaba, who also participated in the roadworks, emphasized the long-standing need for reliable infrastructure.

"For years, this community lacked a dependable access route. This project is a game changer, finally linking residents to essential services and making daily life easier," he said.

The Kitagwenda community's collective effort stands as a testament to the power of unity and determination in driving local development.