Uganda: Kigezi Homeboys Strengthen Squad With Five New Signings

As the FUFA Big League second round approaches, Kigezi Homeboys have reinforced their squad with five new signings to boost their performance. The additions aim to address the team's goal-scoring struggles and improve their chances in the league.

The new signings include striker Isaac Amutuhaire from Mbarara City, forward Allan Gerald Egaku from Booma, winger Michael Kimera Kibi from Express, midfielder Enock Tumwesigye from Kaaro Karungi, and Denis Alioni from Bushenyi Veterans.

Kigezi Homeboys' technical director, Denis Mushabe, confirmed the signings, expressing optimism about the team's prospects.

"We are ready for the second round and hope these new players will strengthen the squad. Our biggest challenge has been finishing. We create chances, but converting them into goals has been difficult," Mushabe said.

Head coach Stephen Pritchard is equally hopeful, stating that the team now has a strong squad of 22 players.

"I have more than three weeks to train with the team before the second round kicks off. With the squad we have, I am confident we will remain in the FUFA Big League. The more time we spend training together, the better we will get," Pritchard noted.

Club CEO Brian Akakwasa emphasized that the new signings are key to improving the team's performance after a disappointing first round.

"We didn't perform well in the first round, but our priority now is to maintain our place in the Big League. We believe these new additions will help us achieve that," Akakwasa said.

Among the new recruits, Allan Gerald Egaku is particularly confident in his experience and ability to contribute.

"I've played football for over ten years and helped teams gain promotion to the Premier League. I believe I can do the same for Kigezi Homeboys. Teamwork, hard work, and support from our fans will be crucial," Egaku stated.

Fans, including Julius Mucunguzi, the chairman of the Kigezi Homeboys supporters group, and Charlotte Kemigisha, expressed optimism for the second round.

"We don't expect to lose any home games. Fans always support winning teams, and if we get more victories, we will attract even larger crowds," Mucunguzi said.

Kigezi Homeboys finished the first round in 12th place with 14 points. With the second round set to kick off on March 2, all eyes will be on the team to see if the new signings can turn their season around.