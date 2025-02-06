Egypt Reaffirms Commitment to Stronger Ties With Congo

6 February 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Ambassador to Congo Eman Yakout reiterated Egypt's commitment to expanding cooperation with the Republic of Congo, reinforcing efforts to enhance bilateral relations.

During a meeting with Congo's Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso, Yakout handed the Congolese premier a message from Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli addressing economic collaboration, regional coordination, and mutual support in international organizations.

Discussions covered infrastructure, agriculture, fisheries, and pharmaceuticals, with Arab Contractors Company beginning operations in Congo's infrastructure sector through financing from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA).

Both sides also emphasized the importance of security collaboration, including training Congolese personnel, strengthening maritime security, and countering piracy.

