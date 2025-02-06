Africa: New Dawn for Health Security and Sovereignty in Africa As Stakeholders Convene At Manufacturing Forum

press release

The 2nd Vaccine and Other Health Products Manufacturing Forum, organized by Africa CDC, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Regionalized Vaccine Manufacturing Collaborative (RVMC), and the Unified Procurement Authority of Egypt (UPA), has concluded in Cairo, Egypt. The three-day forum convened African Union (AU) Ministers of Health, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), African vaccine manufacturers, policymakers, regulatory authorities, and international partners to discuss strategies to accelerate the development of a sustainable vaccine and health products manufacturing ecosystem in Africa.

The stakeholders reviewed progress, opportunities, and strategies to remove barriers that have held back regional manufacturing in the past, such as reforms to the region's regulatory environment, continental demand and access to finance.

Key milestones since the 1st Manufacturers Marketplace for Vaccine Manufacturing, held in Morocco in 2023, Africa's health products manufacturing sector has made significant progress, including:

The decision of the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union which tasked Africa CDC with establishing a Pooled Procurement Mechanism (PPM) for medical products from African manufacturers and expanding the mandate of the Partnerships for African Vaccine Manufacturing (PAVM) to include the manufacturing of medicines, diagnostics, and other health products.

Gavi's African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA), which has committed US$1.2 billion over 10 years to support sustainable vaccine production across Africa.

Over US$3.5 billion in commitments from global donors and development finance institutions, including the European Investment Bank, the International Finance Corporation and the US Development Finance Corporation.

More African National Regulatory Authorities have attained WHO Maturity Level 3 status for non-vaccine products, reflecting strengthened regulatory frameworks essential for local manufacturing.

The establishment of the RVMC and its secretariat to foster collaboration among governments, multilateral organizations, industry, civil society and funders in support of regionally led strategies to advance vaccine manufacturing.

A Collaborative Effort towards Self-Reliance

"Today's meeting represents another step forward in Africa's journey toward health security. At Gavi, we are committed to playing our role in this multisectoral effort to invest and build capacity across the value chain. Building a sustainable vaccine and health products manufacturing ecosystem would not only help meet the continent's health needs, it would also deliver economic growth and enable African nations to take charge of their health futures," said Dr Sania Nishtar, Chief Executive Officer of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

"Africa's health security depends on our ability to manufacture the vaccines and health products we need right here on the continent. By strengthening regulatory frameworks, securing sustainable financing, developing and fostering strategic partnerships, we are laying the foundation for a self-sufficient manufacturing ecosystem. Africa CDC remains committed to advancing this agenda, ensuring that no country is left behind in the pursuit of health sovereignty and security," said H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director-General, Africa CDC.

"RVMC is proud to co-host this event with our esteemed partners. While the world may not feel unified at present, the actions and ambitions from this year's forum pave the way for achieving Regionalized Vaccine Manufacturing on the African continent, thereby improving vaccine equity and health security for all. Progress will require bold leadership and innovative ideas, but RVMC is energized by the enthusiasm of this forum," said Dr Frederik Kristensen, Managing Director of the Regionalized Vaccine Manufacturing Collaborative.

"This forum is a testament to our collective determination to build a resilient, self-reliant, and sustainable healthcare ecosystem for our continent. It takes place at a crucial time, amidst significant milestones that are reshaping Africa's health manufacturing landscape," said Dr Hisham Stait, Chairman of UPA

While challenges such as market fragmentation, financing gaps, and workforce shortages persist, Africa's pharmaceutical industry holds immense potential to serve its 1.4 billion people effectively. The forum reaffirmed the commitment of stakeholders to address these barriers and accelerate efforts toward a resilient, self-sufficient health products manufacturing ecosystem in Africa.

Notes to Editors:

Communique from inaugural forum: Inaugural Ministerial Working Group Meeting at the First Manufacturers Marketplace for African Union Member States on the proposed Legal Instrument for the adoption of the African Union Pooled Procurement Mechanism

About Partners

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is a public health agency of the African Union. It is autonomous and supports member states in strengthening health systems. It also works to improve disease surveillance, emergency response, and disease control.

Learn more at: http://www.africacdc.org

Learn more about: Partnerships for African Vaccine Manufacturing Framework for Action

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that works to vaccinate more than half the world's children against some of the world's deadliest diseases. The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing countries and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organisations that fund Gavi's work.

Learn more at www.gavi.org

Regionalized Vaccine Manufacturing Collaborative

In 2022, the World Economic Forum (WEF), the US National Academies of Medicine (NAM), and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) launched the Regionalized Vaccine Manufacturing Collaborative (RVMC) with support from various partners. After a successful incubation at WEF, the RVMC Secretariat is now hosted by CEPI. The initiative aims to achieve global vaccine equity and health security through regional manufacturing and supply chain networks, ensuring readiness for future outbreaks. RVMC operates across Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and South-East Asia, working to align, advocate, advise and coordinate efforts among partners toward regional vaccine manufacturing. Learn more at www.rvmc.net

UPA

The Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and Management of Medical Technology (UPA) is a governmental organization dedicated to promoting and developing Egypt's healthcare system. Its role includes ensuring the supply of health technology products, combating monopolistic practices, and supporting industry growth by procuring pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and equipment for the public sector. This contributes to improving the overall health of patients in Egypt.