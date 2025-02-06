Somalia: Puntland Forces Kill 57 ISIS Militants in Bari Region Operation - Statement

6 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Garowe, Somalia — On February 5, 2025, the Puntland Counter-Terrorism Operations forces announced the successful conclusion of a military operation against (ISIS) militants in the Bari region, resulting in the death of 57 fighters, including several leaders.

The operation, detailed in an official statement, also involved the seizure of weapons, equipment, and documents from the militants, further disrupting their activities in the area.

The statement, released under the banner of "Howlgalka Cirbirtirka Argagixisada ee Puntland," praised the bravery of the Puntland forces and highlighted the operation's role in enhancing regional security.

It also expressed gratitude towards the Puntland leadership for their support, emphasizing the ongoing commitment to eradicate terrorism from the region.

The operation's success was attributed to the strategic planning and execution by the Puntland forces, with the statement concluding with a call for continued support from the community in the fight against terrorism.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.