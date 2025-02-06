Somalia: Puntland Forces Kill 57 ISIS Militants in Bari Region Operation - Statement

Garowe, Somalia — On February 5, 2025, the Puntland Counter-Terrorism Operations forces announced the successful conclusion of a military operation against (ISIS) militants in the Bari region, resulting in the death of 57 fighters, including several leaders.

The operation, detailed in an official statement, also involved the seizure of weapons, equipment, and documents from the militants, further disrupting their activities in the area.

The statement, released under the banner of "Howlgalka Cirbirtirka Argagixisada ee Puntland," praised the bravery of the Puntland forces and highlighted the operation's role in enhancing regional security.

It also expressed gratitude towards the Puntland leadership for their support, emphasizing the ongoing commitment to eradicate terrorism from the region.

The operation's success was attributed to the strategic planning and execution by the Puntland forces, with the statement concluding with a call for continued support from the community in the fight against terrorism.