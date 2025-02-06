Somalia: Somali Forces, Militias Launch Offensive Against Al-Shabaab in Hiraan

6 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Feb 6 — Somali Federal Forces, in collaboration with local militias, have executed successful military operations against al Shabaab militants in the Hiraan region, focusing on areas along the Shabelle River, a military spokesman said on Wednesday.

The operations targeted villages around the towns of Halgan and Buula Burte, areas that have seen intense fighting in recent weeks.

General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, Commander of the Somali National Army's Ground Forces, said that these actions have led to significant gains, with efforts now centered on securing recently liberated areas from al Shabaab control.

"The Somali government remains dedicated to eradicating al Shabaab from our soil," General Omar stated, underlining a continued offensive until the militants are completely ousted from all territories they hold.

Additionally, General Omar highlighted the effective counter-terrorism operations by Puntland State forces against ISIS in the Bari region's mountainous terrain, acknowledging their vital role in bolstering regional security.

