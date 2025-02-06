Morocco: Trump Displacement Plan Eyes Morocco, Puntland, Somaliland - Reports

Washington — Israeli news outlet N12 reported on Wednesday that the Trump administration is considering displacing Palestinians from Gaza as part of a broader US-led plan to ethnically cleanse the Strip.

The report suggests that Morocco, Puntland, and Somaliland are being discussed as possible destinations for displaced Gazans.

The proposal appears to hinge on the strategic interests of these regions, as all three have incentives to strengthen ties with Washington according to the report.

Somaliland and Puntland, two self-governing territories in the Horn of Africa, have long sought international recognition, while Morocco remains engaged in a territorial dispute over Western Sahara.

Hosting Palestinian refugees could potentially bolster their standing with the US and Western allies.

However, Trump's plan has sparked widespread condemnation, with critics calling it forced displacement and a violation of international law.

Earlier in the day, Trump dismissed the backlash, insisting that the proposal has been well received. "Everybody loves it," he told reporters, despite strong opposition from Palestinian leaders, Middle Eastern governments, and human rights organizations.

International Condemnation

The United Nations and European Union have both rejected the plan, adding that Gaza's future should be determined through diplomatic negotiations, not unilateral action.

Germany, France, and Spain have all voiced opposition, with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warning that removing Gaza's civilian population would "lead to new suffering and new hatred."

Middle Eastern governments, including Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, have also rejected the proposal. Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stated that his country "would not participate in the forced removal of Palestinians," while Egypt dismissed the plan over demographic and security concerns.

Human rights organizations have condemned the proposal, warning that it constitutes ethnic cleansing under international law. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International argue that forcibly removing Gaza's population violates the Geneva Conventions and sets a dangerous precedent. Palestinian leaders have also warned that the move threatens their right to self-determination and could destabilize the region for decades.

The US has yet to formally confirm or deny the report, and reactions from Morocco, Puntland, and Somaliland remain unclear. Meanwhile, concerns are growing over the logistics and feasibility of such a relocation. Critics have questioned how an entire population could be resettled in unfamiliar territories, and whether these regions would be willing--or even capable--of absorbing large numbers of displaced people.