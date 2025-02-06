Somalia: Jubaland Issues Statement On Deadly Clashes in Baardheere, Gedo Region

6 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismayo, Somalia — The Ministry of Interior of Jubaland has released a statement regarding the February 5 fighting that took place in the Baardheere district of the Gedo region which comes as Somalia prepares for its first popular vote in more than 50 years.

The statement reveals that the Somali federal government has taken responsibility for the casualties resulting from the military offensive launched by its forces on the district, which was under the control of the Jubaland administration at the time.

The Ministry's statement did not provide further details on the exact scale of the damage or the number of casualties, but it emphasized the government's acknowledgment of the consequences of the assault. The development highlights the ongoing tensions between Jubaland and the Somali federal government.

The Wednesday's fighting in Bardheere town has left a senior district official and soldiers dead while dozens were wounded, according to medical sources.

Jubaland and Somali governments are at loggerheads over the country's election model, with Mogadishu pushing for a one-person, one-vote process while the regional state opts for indirect voting.

Ahmed Madobe was elected last year by the MPs of the Jubaland assembly in Kismayo for the third term in office, a result that was boycotted by the Somali government as null and void.

Jubaland cut off cooperation relations with the the Somali government, joining Puntland in the political battle against the administration of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.