Somalia: Jubaland Issues Statement On Deadly Clashes in Baardheere, Gedo Region

Kismayo, Somalia — The Ministry of Interior of Jubaland has released a statement regarding the February 5 fighting that took place in the Baardheere district of the Gedo region which comes as Somalia prepares for its first popular vote in more than 50 years.

The statement reveals that the Somali federal government has taken responsibility for the casualties resulting from the military offensive launched by its forces on the district, which was under the control of the Jubaland administration at the time.

The Ministry's statement did not provide further details on the exact scale of the damage or the number of casualties, but it emphasized the government's acknowledgment of the consequences of the assault. The development highlights the ongoing tensions between Jubaland and the Somali federal government.

The Wednesday's fighting in Bardheere town has left a senior district official and soldiers dead while dozens were wounded, according to medical sources.

Jubaland and Somali governments are at loggerheads over the country's election model, with Mogadishu pushing for a one-person, one-vote process while the regional state opts for indirect voting.

Ahmed Madobe was elected last year by the MPs of the Jubaland assembly in Kismayo for the third term in office, a result that was boycotted by the Somali government as null and void.

Jubaland cut off cooperation relations with the the Somali government, joining Puntland in the political battle against the administration of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.