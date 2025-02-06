Malawi: Ngora Issues One-Month Ultimatum to NGOs Over Non-Compliance

The NGO Regulatory Authority (NGORA) has issued a stern warning to all non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Malawi, urging them to comply with legal requirements or face de-registration.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe, NGORA Chief Executive Officer Edward Chileka-Banda emphasized the critical role NGOs play in Malawi's development, particularly in healthcare, education, human rights, and sustainable development. However, he stressed that adherence to regulations is essential for ensuring transparency and long-term impact.

"As a result of our public notice, 121 NGOs have so far complied, with 55 registering with NGORA, 55 submitting their reports, and 11 renewing their licenses. While this progress is commendable, we urge all remaining NGOs to fulfill their regulatory obligations promptly," Chileka-Banda stated.

He further revealed that as of February 4, 2025, only 167 out of 1,155 registered NGOs had acquired a valid 2025 license. To enhance transparency, NGORA will publish a list of compliant and non-compliant NGOs in local newspapers.

"Additionally, we will formally communicate with service providers, including banks and district councils, instructing them to provide services only to NGOs holding a valid 2025 license," Chileka-Banda added.

NGOs failing to comply within the given timeframe risk losing their legal status and operational privileges.