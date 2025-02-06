Zimbabwe: Hilmax Engineering Directors Who Defrauded Zimra of R10m Out On Bail

Hilmax Engineering directors who were arrested on allegations of defrauding the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) of ZAR 10.7 million in a foreign scheme appeared in court Wednesday charged with fraud.

The two are the operations director, Rugare Murwira (59) and Patrick Musavaya (57) the finance director.

They are facing seven counts of fraud and violating the Exchange Control Act.

The two were not asked to plead when they appeared before Magistrate Tilda Mazhande and will be back in court in two weeks for their routine remand.

The two were arrested for allegedly orchestrating a multi-million-rand fraud scheme through forged import documents, prejudicing the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) of ZAR 10 755 880.00.

It is the State's case that "they allegedly submitted falsified Bills of Entry to Stanbic Bank to acquire foreign currency for purported imports from South African firms, which never materialised. "

The court heard between January 2021 and March 2022, Hilmax Engineering (Pvt) Ltd applied for over ZAR 10.7 million through the Stanbic Bank, claiming to import goods.

They allegedly used or backdated Bills of Entry assigned to other companies, to justify payments.

An investigation into the foreign currency acquittals revealed that no goods were imported and the two directors allegedly fabricated release orders to conceal the scheme.