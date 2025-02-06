Zimbabwe: Harare Mayor Gives Commission Wrong Home Address

6 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Trust Freddy, Herald Correspondent

Drama unfolded yesterday during Harare Mayor, Councillor Jacob Mafume's testimony before the Retired Justice Maphios Cheda-led Commission of Inquiry into Harare's affairs.

The session was unexpectedly adjourned after it was revealed that the mayor had lied under oath regarding his residential address.

The Commission, led by Justice Cheda, conducted an on-site inspection at a property on Coronation Road, Greendale, which Clr Mafume had claimed was his residence.

However, the inspection revealed that the property at 1110 Coronation Road is actually a vehicle auction site, contradicting the mayor's statements.

When confronted with this discrepancy, Clr Mafume attempted to clarify the situation.

Justice Cheda instructed him to provide his explanation at a later time, emphasising that the Commission sought to establish the truth about his address.

Initially, Clr Mafume claimed his home was just two blocks away from the auction site but Justice Cheda interrupted, stating that he was wasting time as the Commission only wanted to prove he had lied about his address.

The Commission, along with journalists, returned to the Disaster Management Centre in the CBD where public hearings are taking place.

"The property is an undeveloped stand with a small temporary office used by Mr Pfukwa for his auction business.

"Mr Jacob Mafume does not reside at this location, as he confirmed. His testimony about his residence was misleading," said Justice Cheda.

In light of the developments, Justice Cheda adjourned the hearing until today.

