Zimbabwe: 'No Feud Between President, VP'

Contrary to unfounded claims by private newspapers and online tabloids and recent rants by renegade war veteran Cde Blessed Geza, the ruling party's Presidium remains united, a Zanu PF Politburo member has said.

Speaking at the party's Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Chinhoyi yesterday, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi said President Mnangagwa and his deputy, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga were united and working in unison.

The province has since passed a resolution for the National Disciplinary Committee to expel him.

The PCC also saw the members throw their weight behind President Mnangagwa's term extension beyond 2028 by two years, saying the party's resolution during the 2024 Conference stands.

"We now have a clique of people who are fanning divisions within our party, claiming to be representing and speaking on behalf of our leaders President Mnangagwa and his deputies.

"There is no division between President Mnangagwa and Vice President Chiwenga and claims that there are factional fights within the party are false. I am a Politburo member who has never seen Vice President Chiwenga disobey and denigrate his superior. This should be a shining example for all of us," he said.

"When Vice President Chiwenga joined Cabinet, he taught me a lot about politics, and the main thing he taught me was to be loyal and respectful. I have never heard President Mnangagwa say he despises his deputy or Vice President Chiwenga. Who are you (Geza) to claim that there is bad blood between the two."

Cde Ziyambi also noted that the unfounded claims peddled by Cde Geza and a cabal of rogue war veterans were meant to cause divisions within the party.

"Let's always learn to respect our leaders, even from the Cell level.

"If one has a misunderstanding or an issue, it has to be addressed amicably lest we bring the name of the party into disrepute.

"We went to Congress and unanimously agreed to make President Mnangagwa our leader for five years. Anyone with objections must wait until 2027," he added.

Cde Ziyambi, who is also the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, said he once cautioned Cde Geza, but his advice fell on deaf ears.

Zanu PF National deputy Political Commissar, Cde Webster Shamu, said although the party was saddened by sacking rogue elements, there was enough evidence needed by the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) to expel the renegade war veterans.

Cde Shamu formed the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association together with Cdes Mike Munyati and the late National Hero Brigadier Siziba.

"The party doesn't enjoy seeing its members being sacked, but if one goes astray, there is no alternative. Cadres are guided by the party's constitution which also provides the route for legal action," he said.

Provincial chairman, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, said Cde Geza's utterances had the consequences of bringing the name of the party and leadership into disrepute.