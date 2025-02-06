Zimbabwe: Transport Ministry Rewards Parastatal Heads

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development yesterday awarded State enterprises and parastatals under its authority in recognition of their contributions to national development.

The event emphasised the importance of teamwork and collaboration among agencies.

Among those honoured were Zinara chief executive Mr Nkosinathi Ncube, CMED managing director Engineer Davison Mhaka, and Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe managing director Mr Munesu Munodawafa, among others.

In her address, the Ministry's Permanent Secretary Engineer Joy Makumbe thanked those who attended the ceremony.

"This appreciation ceremony is more than just a celebration, it's a heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you for your hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment," she said.

Eng Makumbe emphasised the 'Whole-of-Government approach', which promotes interconnectedness among agencies, asserting that "it is vital that departments and agencies do not work in silos but instead emphasise co-ordination, shared resources, and aligned objectives across the Ministry".

Looking back to last year, Eng Makumbe recognised the milestones achieved and the lessons learnt from challenges faced.

She encouraged attendees to continue fostering a culture of collaboration, saying: "The challenges we face may be great, but so too is our capacity to overcome them. So, as we celebrate today, let's take pride in how far we've come and look forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead."

The ceremony reinforced the Ministry's commitment to improving infrastructure and transport safety while focusing on the impact of their work in communities.