Zimbabwe: National Skills, Development Audit Set for July

Government will in July launch the National Skills and Development Audit to enhance expertise and better align the supply of skilled labour with market demands.

The Permanent Secretary for Skills Audit and Development, Ambassador Rudo Chitiga, yesterday emphasised that the initiative was crucial for identifying key areas for improvement and leveraging the potential of graduates and professionals across the country.

"The skills audit will help us pinpoint areas of improvement and identify skill deficits. Addressing these gaps will require intensified efforts in skills development," said Ambassador Chitiga at a workshop in Harare.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to cultivate a pool of experts to support the nation's economic resurgence programmes. Government plans to enhance vocational and technical training by offering scholarships for students pursuing studies abroad, particularly in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields, in collaboration with friendly nations.

A detailed roadmap and methodology for conducting the audit have already been established.

"We have developed a roadmap to ensure that the National Skills and Development Audit serves as a comprehensive labour analysis," said Ambassador Chitiga.

In addition, training for provincial officers and local governments will be implemented to enable them to conduct their own skills audits, ensuring involvement from various stakeholders beyond just the ministry.

The Ministry of Health and Child Welfare conducted a skills audit in 2021, focusing on addressing existing skills gaps within the sector.

"The comprehensive approach is vital for preparing graduates for the labour market," Ambassador Chitiga said.

"The International Labour Organisation is focused on reducing the mismatch between skills and industry needs. Aligning these elements is essential for a successful skills audit".