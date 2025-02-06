Zimbabwe: National Skills, Development Audit Set for July

6 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)

Government will in July launch the National Skills and Development Audit to enhance expertise and better align the supply of skilled labour with market demands.

The Permanent Secretary for Skills Audit and Development, Ambassador Rudo Chitiga, yesterday emphasised that the initiative was crucial for identifying key areas for improvement and leveraging the potential of graduates and professionals across the country.

"The skills audit will help us pinpoint areas of improvement and identify skill deficits. Addressing these gaps will require intensified efforts in skills development," said Ambassador Chitiga at a workshop in Harare.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to cultivate a pool of experts to support the nation's economic resurgence programmes. Government plans to enhance vocational and technical training by offering scholarships for students pursuing studies abroad, particularly in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields, in collaboration with friendly nations.

A detailed roadmap and methodology for conducting the audit have already been established.

"We have developed a roadmap to ensure that the National Skills and Development Audit serves as a comprehensive labour analysis," said Ambassador Chitiga.

In addition, training for provincial officers and local governments will be implemented to enable them to conduct their own skills audits, ensuring involvement from various stakeholders beyond just the ministry.

The Ministry of Health and Child Welfare conducted a skills audit in 2021, focusing on addressing existing skills gaps within the sector.

"The comprehensive approach is vital for preparing graduates for the labour market," Ambassador Chitiga said.

"The International Labour Organisation is focused on reducing the mismatch between skills and industry needs. Aligning these elements is essential for a successful skills audit".

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.