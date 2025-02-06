Zimbabwe: Over 100k Rural Households Get Access to Clean Water

MORE than 100 000 rural households across the country now have access to clean and safe water since the launch of the Presidential Rural Development Programme in December 2021.

The households benefit from communal water points established as part of village business units (VBUs) and water reticulation systems installed by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) under the programme. Each communal water point or reticulation system serves an average of 60 to 100 households.

The scheme, which was launched by President Mnangagwa at Sekusile-Makorokoro nutrition garden in Jinjika Village, Makorokoro area of Mangwe District, Matabeleland South Province, has helped improve livelihoods in rural communities through the creation of employment opportunities for women and youths, among other vulnerable members of society.

Under the Presidential Rural Development Programme, the Government is in the process of drilling and equipping one borehole in each of the country's 35 000 villages, 9 600 schools, and 4 500 youth centres.

Each village is also being empowered with a nutrition garden with a wide range of fruit trees and sweet potato vines being distributed to households.

In a statement, Zinwa head of corporate communications and marketing, Mrs Marjorie Munyonga, said by January 28, a total of 1 846 communal water points had been successfully established, each providing safe potable water to between 60 and 100 households.

"The 1 846 communal water points were established, either as part of village business units (VBUs) or as stand-alone solar powered water points.

"The Presidential Rural Development Programme aims to provide rural communities with safe potable water as both a constitutional right and a resilience mechanism against climate change," she said.

Communities in Matabeleland South are also accessing safe water from 51 points and a further 30 communal water points forming part of the business units in the province.

The Midlands Province has 117 solar equipped water access points and a further 45 communal water points established as part of business units while Harare Province has a total of 83 water access points installed under the programme.

In Mashonaland Central, there are 58 water reticulations and 68 communal water points established as part the VBUs whereas Mashonaland West has 38 water reticulations systems and 39 more communal water points attached to fully set up village and school business units. In Mashonaland East Province 106 community water points are in place in addition to the 60 communal water points which are part of village and school business units.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Water Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As for Matabeleland North Province 97 standalone communal water points are providing clean water to villages while there are also 38 more communal water points situated at village business units in the province."