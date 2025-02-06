Zimbabwe: Margolis Shares Insights From Business Success

Real Estate and mining magnet Mr Stephen Margolis will headline the next edition of the Venon Chamba Business Seminars to be held on February 15, 2025.

The seminar, convened by motivational speaker and entrepreneur, Pastor Venon Chamba, seeks to equip aspiring entrepreneurs and upcoming business executives with pragmatic skills to effectively manage and grow their ventures.

Mr Margolis is a serial entrepreneur and businessman with vast experience in various sectors in Zimbabwe.

He is the founder and managing director of Margolis Holdings, an investment group that spans various sectors including hospitality and tourism, residential and industrial property, general trading, gaming and mining.

The enterprises include Margolis Trading, Step Investments and its sister companies the Stephen Margolis Resort, Shasha Bet and Silogram Minerals.

He is also the owner of Margolis Plaza Complex and a chain of other business outlets dotted around the country.

Mr Margolis founded his first company, Margolis Trading, in 1981, shortly after Zimbabwe's independence.

The Margolis business empire has since grown, with some companies now doing business with countries as far afield as China and Germany.

At the upcoming event, Mr Margolis is expected to share valuable insights from his successful career, providing practical advice and inspiration to the next generation of entrepreneurs, helping them unlock their full potential and achieve financial success.

Pastor Chamba said the businessman would share his inspiring success story, offering guidance and motivation to entrepreneurs, especially young and aspiring business owners, to help them achieve financial success.

"Mr Margolis will share his inspiring success story and impart valuable insights to entrepreneurs, particularly young and ambitious business leaders."

"He is joining us to share his entrepreneurial journey and motivate the next generation of business leaders, helping to cultivate business expertise and financial growth," said Pastor Chamba.

Emerging entrepreneurs are key drivers of economic growth, bringing innovative ideas and perspectives that foster competitiveness and progress.

They play a vital role in stimulating economic expansion by introducing novel concepts and approaches.

Pastor Chamba envisions a future where young people can lead without bounds, and advocates for a holistic approach that integrates faith, security and wealth creation to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs.

According to Pastor Chamba, young individuals have limitless potential to become global leaders and there is a need to unlock this potential.

The Venon Chamba Business Seminars have been growing over time and have hosted a number of reputable individuals including Mr Kenneth Sharpe, Dr Nigel Chanakira, Dr Chamu Chiwanza, Supa Mandiwanzira, Dr Douglas Mamvura, Mr Mudiwa Hood and Advocate Arthur Marara.

The seminars are designed to inspire and empower individuals to overcome challenges, harness their potential, and ultimately achieve success in their business endeavours.