Zimbabwe: Margolis Shares Insights From Business Success

6 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Business Reporter

Real Estate and mining magnet Mr Stephen Margolis will headline the next edition of the Venon Chamba Business Seminars to be held on February 15, 2025.

The seminar, convened by motivational speaker and entrepreneur, Pastor Venon Chamba, seeks to equip aspiring entrepreneurs and upcoming business executives with pragmatic skills to effectively manage and grow their ventures.

Mr Margolis is a serial entrepreneur and businessman with vast experience in various sectors in Zimbabwe.

He is the founder and managing director of Margolis Holdings, an investment group that spans various sectors including hospitality and tourism, residential and industrial property, general trading, gaming and mining.

The enterprises include Margolis Trading, Step Investments and its sister companies the Stephen Margolis Resort, Shasha Bet and Silogram Minerals.

He is also the owner of Margolis Plaza Complex and a chain of other business outlets dotted around the country.

Mr Margolis founded his first company, Margolis Trading, in 1981, shortly after Zimbabwe's independence.

The Margolis business empire has since grown, with some companies now doing business with countries as far afield as China and Germany.

At the upcoming event, Mr Margolis is expected to share valuable insights from his successful career, providing practical advice and inspiration to the next generation of entrepreneurs, helping them unlock their full potential and achieve financial success.

Pastor Chamba said the businessman would share his inspiring success story, offering guidance and motivation to entrepreneurs, especially young and aspiring business owners, to help them achieve financial success.

"Mr Margolis will share his inspiring success story and impart valuable insights to entrepreneurs, particularly young and ambitious business leaders."

"He is joining us to share his entrepreneurial journey and motivate the next generation of business leaders, helping to cultivate business expertise and financial growth," said Pastor Chamba.

Emerging entrepreneurs are key drivers of economic growth, bringing innovative ideas and perspectives that foster competitiveness and progress.

They play a vital role in stimulating economic expansion by introducing novel concepts and approaches.

Pastor Chamba envisions a future where young people can lead without bounds, and advocates for a holistic approach that integrates faith, security and wealth creation to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs.

According to Pastor Chamba, young individuals have limitless potential to become global leaders and there is a need to unlock this potential.

The Venon Chamba Business Seminars have been growing over time and have hosted a number of reputable individuals including Mr Kenneth Sharpe, Dr Nigel Chanakira, Dr Chamu Chiwanza, Supa Mandiwanzira, Dr Douglas Mamvura, Mr Mudiwa Hood and Advocate Arthur Marara.

The seminars are designed to inspire and empower individuals to overcome challenges, harness their potential, and ultimately achieve success in their business endeavours.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.