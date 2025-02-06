Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Seeks Emergency UN Session

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has called for an emergency session of the UN Human Rights Council to discuss the situation in the eastern city of Goma following its seizure by M23 rebels, a UN spokesperson said.

The session is scheduled for tomorrow in Geneva.

The M23 captured Goma last week, escalating tensions in the mineral-rich eastern region of the country.

The conflict has led to a surge in human rights violations, including summary executions, the bombing of displacement camps, and reports of sexual violence, according to the UN rights office (OHCHR).

The DRC has been plagued by violence for decades, particularly in the east, where dozens of armed groups, including M23, have been fighting the local authorities.

The region is rich in minerals, including gold and diamonds.

During the latest escalation, M23 militants seized control of a large swathe of territory, prompting the UN to warn of the risk of a broader conflict.

The DRC government has repeatedly accused Rwanda of providing support to M23 rebels - a claim Kigali has consistently denied.

The allegations have strained diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Regional efforts to address the conflict are underway.

A joint summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC) is scheduled for tomorrow and Friday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

On Monday, Kenyan President William Ruto stated that DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame have confirmed attendance at the summit.

Other leaders who have also confirmed their participation are South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Last Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called for "an immediate cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of M23 units from the occupied territories, and the resumption of the negotiation process within the framework of existing regional peacekeeping formats."

"The escalation must not be allowed to spiral into an interstate conflict," she said.

The conflict in eastern DRC has led to a humanitarian crisis, and many civilians have been killed, according to the Red Cross which has been picking bodies in the streets of Goma. - rt.com