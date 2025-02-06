Zimbabwe: Only Trained Chiefs Will Lead Gukurahundi Hearings

The Gukurahundi Standing Committee has resolved that only chiefs trained in conflict resolution will lead the public hearings, citing time constraints as the reason for failure to coach other chiefs.

The traditional leaders expect to start the Gukurahundi public hearings between late February and March, after Government released resources to roll out the national healing exercise.

The Standing Committee held a meeting in Bulawayo on Saturday and Sunday to finalise the necessary logistical issues before the public hearings are conducted.

President Mnangagwa mandated 72 traditional leaders from Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces to lead the programme, each chief with a 14-member panel to assist.

National Council of Chiefs president, Chief Mtshane Khumalo, underlined why trained chiefs should lead the process.

"We wanted newly appointed chiefs to be trained but there is very little time to train them because we are looking forward to start the outreach programme in the next coming weeks and months," said Chief Mtshane.

"There is a lot that these chiefs were trained on, which the newly appointed ones cannot master within a short space of time. So, what we have agreed is that the trained chiefs must cover the areas of newly appointed chiefs."

He said traditional leaders want to handle the Gukurahundi public hearings issue with ultimate care and sensitivity as failure to do so can be catastrophic.

"I can tell you that if we send someone who is not trained on this exercise, it will be a disaster. So, we have invited other chiefs to join us when we meet next time so that we can persuade the trained chiefs and new chiefs to come together and utilise the services of the trained chiefs during the outreach programme," said Chief Mtshane.

The Government's decision to revive chieftaincies disbanded during the colonial regime has brought back several chiefs in Matabeleland South.