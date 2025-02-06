Zimbabwe: Taylor Ready to Give Back to ZC

6 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Don Makanyanga, Zimpapers Sports Hub

As former senior national team captain Brendon Taylor counts down to the end of his suspension by the International Cricket Council, he feels he is indebted to Zimbabwe for standing by him.

Taylor's three-and-a-half-year ban comes to an end in July. He has since come out in the open, showing his desire to return to international cricket as a player. Taylor feels that he owes Zimbabwe Cricket for the support the union has given him over the years as he went through a lean spell in his career.

"Zimbabwe Cricket have been truly understanding, and they have been very supportive.

"I am looking forward to working so closely with Zimbabwe Cricket and not against Zimbabwe Cricket and building that relationship even stronger.

"I am looking forward to that, and I am very grateful for their backing, and I appreciate their backing, so I would like to give back.

"I would not be where I am today without them, and they've paved the way for a passion of mine as well," said Taylor.

He has also revealed his desire to play for Zimbabwe in the 2027 World Cup should he be selected.

A part of him also wants to venture into coaching which will be another way of giving back to Zimbabwe Cricket.

"I want to make amends through them, through being of service to the national team, to the younger players, and obviously through performances.

"I do love to transition straight into a coaching role with Zimbabwe Cricket," Taylor said.

He feels he could be a good coach given his passion to impart his knowledge to budding talent. "This is something; coaching is something that I study and live every day. I understand Zimbabwe Cricket very well.

"I look forward to being a part of that development, and it's my turn to give back to Zimbabwe Cricket," said Taylor.

The former captain has already started preparing for life after playing.

"I have a passion for that; that's what I would love to do for the rest of my life, as long as I can and for many years down the line," said Taylor.

